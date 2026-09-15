‘Practical Magic 2’ breaks Spidey spell

‘Practical Magic 2’ breaks Spidey spell

LOS ANGELES
‘Practical Magic 2’ breaks Spidey spell

The witch sisters summoned another $16 million outside of North America.

The A-list witches of Warner Bros.’ “Practical Magic 2” cast away Sony’s “Spider-Man” from its weeks-long perch atop the North American box office, industry estimates showed on Sept. 13.


Nearly three decades after the beloved original, Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman return to star in “Practical Magic 2,” whose estimated $30 million debut ended Spidey’s six-week run in first place.


The film resurrects the story of sisters Sally and Gillian Owens, modern day witches who face a curse that sees any man they fall in love with doomed to an early death.


The witch sisters summoned another $16 million outside of North America, for a total global estimate of $46 million.


But it wasn’t all bad news for Sony’s “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.” After swinging from victory to victory, the Tom Holland and Zendaya-led blockbuster caught second place this weekend, bringing in another $8.4 million, for a global total of $2.45 billion over its seven weeks in cinemas.


Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” sailed into a close third place, drawing another $7.4 million domestically, for an epic $1.64 billion over its nine-week global box office journey.


“Runner” debuted in fourth place, bringing in $6.4 million domestically for Angel Studios.


“Coyote vs Acme” took fifth place, with Will Forte and an animated Wile E. Coyote snaring another $5.6 million for Falling Forward Films.

 

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