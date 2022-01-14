Lady Gaga, Ben Affleck score SAG nominations

  • January 14 2022 07:00:00

Lady Gaga, Ben Affleck score SAG nominations

NEW YORK
Lady Gaga, Ben Affleck score SAG nominations

The Oscar race may be missing in-person glitz this year, but it doesn’t lack for star power. Lady Gaga, Ben Affleck and Will Smith landed individual nominations for the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 12, while the casts of “Belfast” and “CODA” were among those nominated for the guild’s top award, best ensemble.

The nominees were announced by actors Vanessa Hudgens and Rosario Dawson on Instagram Live. While the nominations were conducted virtually due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the streamed announcement still represented one of the most meaningful mornings in an awards season largely snuffed out by the pandemic.

Joining Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical “Belfast” and the coming-of-age drama “CODA” for best ensemble were the casts for Ridley Scott’s true-tale, high-camp “House of Gucci,” Adam McKay’s apocalypse comedy “Don’t Look Up” and the family tennis drama “King Richard.”

Notably left out were the casts of Steven Spielberg’s lavish “West Side Story” revival (which landed a supporting nod for Ariana DeBose) and Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog.” Campion’s gothic drama, though, landed individual SAG nominations for Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

The SAG Awards have more of the awards season spotlight this year since the Golden Globes made barely a peep. The Globes were unceremoniously announced on Jan. 9 on Twitter in a private ceremony due to Hollywood’s boycott of the beleaguered Hollywood Foreign Press Association over diversity and ethical issues. The omicron surge also prompted the Critics Choice Awards to postpone its Jan. 9 in-person gala.

But the SAG nominations suggest that plenty of famous faces are in the hunt this year. Along with Will Smith (“King Richard”) and Cumberbatch, the nominees for best male lead actor are: Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”), Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”) and Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”).

Up for best female lead are: Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”), Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”), Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”), Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”) and Jennifer Hudson (“Respect”).

Joining Dunst and DeBose in the best female supporting category are Caitriona Balfe (“Belfast”), Cate Blanchett (“Nightmare Alley”) and Ruth Negga (“Passing”). The best male supporting nominees are: Affleck (“The Tender Bar”), Bradley Cooper (“Licorice Pizza”), Troy Kotsur (“CODA”), Jared Leto (“House of Gucci”) and Smit-McPhee.

Kotsur is the first deaf actor to land an individual SAG nomination.

The 28th annual SAG Awards are to be held Feb. 27 and will be broadcast on TNT and TBS. The Oscars are scheduled for March 27.

ARTS & LIFE Coachella to bring stars on stage despite Omicron

Coachella to bring stars on stage despite Omicron
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey eases PCR test requirements

    Turkey eases PCR test requirements

  2. EU membership remains Turkey’s strategic priority: Erdoğan

    EU membership remains Turkey’s strategic priority: Erdoğan

  3. Ankara ‘regrets baseless’ remarks by Greek president on Turkey’s history: Ministry

    Ankara ‘regrets baseless’ remarks by Greek president on Turkey’s history: Ministry

  4. Istanbul’s beloved stray dog adopted by businessman

    Istanbul’s beloved stray dog adopted by businessman

  5. Turkey plans mass production of light attack aircraft Hürjet

    Turkey plans mass production of light attack aircraft Hürjet
Recommended
Coachella to bring stars on stage despite Omicron

Coachella to bring stars on stage despite Omicron
‘Scream’ returns to satirize new ‘golden era’ of horror

‘Scream’ returns to satirize new ‘golden era’ of horror
Ultimate girl band icon dies at 78

Ultimate girl band icon dies at 78
Armorer sues supplier over death on movie set

Armorer sues supplier over death on movie set
Twin panda cubs debut at Tokyo zoo, woo devoted fans

Twin panda cubs debut at Tokyo zoo, woo devoted fans
European archaeologists back in Iraq

European archaeologists back in Iraq
WORLD China faces omicron test weeks ahead of Beijing Olympics

China faces omicron test weeks ahead of Beijing Olympics

Just weeks before hosting the Beijing Winter Olympics, China is battling multiple coronavirus outbreaks in half a dozen cities, with the one closest to the capital driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant.
ECONOMY Turkey revises special tax brackets for cars

Turkey revises special tax brackets for cars

The number of special consumption tax (SCT) bands for automobiles with an engine displacement of below 1,600 cubic centimeters (cc) has been increased from three to five, lowering tax base limits for some locally-produced car models.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe turn to Kartal as coach for second time

Fenerbahçe turn to Kartal as coach for second time

Fenerbahçe on Jan. 12 turned to its former manager Ismail Kartal to head the Istanbul side for a second time.