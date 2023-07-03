Labor dispute shuts down Canada's west coast ports

Labor dispute shuts down Canada's west coast ports

MONTREAL
Labor dispute shuts down Canadas west coast ports

Workers at Canada's busiest port in Vancouver and at harbors up and down the nation's west coast stopped work on July 1 in a labor dispute that is likely to disrupt global freight transport.

After months of failed talks, more than 7,000 terminal cargo loaders and 49 waterfront employers in 30 ports went on strike.

Port automation, the rising cost of living and outsourcing are key issues behind the collective action led by the International Longshore and Warehouse Union.

Union leadership "has not taken this decision lightly, but for the future of our workforce we had to take this step," Rob Ashton, president of the union's Canadian branch, said in a statement.

He remained positive, however, about reaching a "collective agreement for the rights of [the] Working Class!"

The union's last contract expired on March 31.

For its part, the BC Maritime Employers Association said it has "made repeated efforts to be flexible and find compromise on key priorities" without success.

"We appreciate the assistance of federal mediators in supporting the parties and we remain open to any solutions that bring about a balanced agreement," said the trade group, which represents ship and port owners and terminal operators.

On June 30, the association had indicated that a possible strike would not affect cruise ships docking in Vancouver, Prince Rupert and on Vancouver Island.

Members of the BC Maritime Employers Association transport goods across Canada and to the United States, including automobiles, coal, grain and containers.

A strike would have repercussions in U.S. and other markets that receive goods through Canada.

All the west coast ports combined handled 16 percent of Canada's total traded goods in the year 2020, the port companies said.

Economy,

WORLD Putin to speak with leaders of China and India in first summit since Wagner insurrection

Putin to speak with leaders of China and India in first summit since Wagner insurrection
LATEST NEWS

  1. Putin to speak with leaders of China and India in first summit since Wagner insurrection

    Putin to speak with leaders of China and India in first summit since Wagner insurrection

  2. 3 Palestinians killed as Israel stages large-scale raid in West Bank stronghold

    3 Palestinians killed as Israel stages large-scale raid in West Bank stronghold

  3. Grandmother of killed French teen urges calm as mayor's home attacked

    Grandmother of killed French teen urges calm as mayor's home attacked

  4. 888,000 at-risk buildings in Türkiye being transformed

    888,000 at-risk buildings in Türkiye being transformed

  5. Nestle steps up reforestation project in Ivory Coast

    Nestle steps up reforestation project in Ivory Coast
Recommended
888,000 at-risk buildings in Türkiye being transformed

888,000 at-risk buildings in Türkiye being transformed
Nokia renews patent license agreement with Apple

Nokia renews patent license agreement with Apple
Nestle steps up reforestation project in Ivory Coast

Nestle steps up reforestation project in Ivory Coast
Twitter restricts number of posts users can read

Twitter restricts number of posts users can read
Inflation eases sharply in bankrupt Sri Lanka

Inflation eases sharply in bankrupt Sri Lanka
1,560 jobs at risk as Getir grocery app to quit Spain: Union

1,560 jobs at risk as Getir grocery app to quit Spain: Union
WORLD Putin to speak with leaders of China and India in first summit since Wagner insurrection

Putin to speak with leaders of China and India in first summit since Wagner insurrection

President Vladimir Putin will participate this week in his first multilateral summit since an armed rebellion rattled Russia, as part of a rare international grouping in which his country still enjoys support.

ECONOMY 888,000 at-risk buildings in Türkiye being transformed

888,000 at-risk buildings in Türkiye being transformed

As part of the urban transformation project, 3.3 million houses at risk have been transformed in 10 years. While 888,000 unsafe houses and workplaces in all 81 provinces are being renovated, around 1.75 million independent units have been included in the scope of transformation

SPORTS National boxer wins gold at European Games

National boxer wins gold at European Games

National boxer Busenaz Sürmeneli bagged the gold medal at the third European Games in Poland by defeating her Belgian rival.