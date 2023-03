La Boheme on AKM stage

ISTANBUL

Staged by Istanbul State Opera and Ballet, ‘La Bohème’ Opera to meet art lovers again after its premiere on Feb 4. Focusing on political and social life, especially bohemian life, in the period between the 1830 and 1848 revolutions in France, will be on stage at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) - Türk Telekom Opera Hall on March 4, 11 and 16.