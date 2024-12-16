Kybele one of the most precious artifacts at museum

The marble statue of Kybele, the "Mother Goddess" believed to symbolize abundance, fertility and protection in prehistoric times, is drawing visitors to the Afyonkarahisar Museum.

 

The museum offers a journey through history with its collection of 50,000 artifacts spanning from the prehistoric era to the present day. For the past one and a half years, the Kybele statue has been displayed in a special section called "Magna Mater," encased in a glass showcase.

 

The statue depicts the Mother Goddess seated on a high-backed throne, wearing a crown. She holds a bowl in her right hand while two lions flank her feet. An inscription at the base of the throne reads: "The offering of Asklepiades, son of Hermeios, of Siderapolis, dedicated to the Mother of Twelve Gods."

 

Since the museum’s opening, 93,000 domestic and international visitors have come to see the Kybele statue, which dates back to the Roman period.

 

Afyonkarahisar Museum Director Mehmet Garipcin said that Kybele has been revered in Anatolia and the Mediterranean region since antiquity due to her association with abundance and fertility.

 

Garipcin noted that the statue is displayed in the new Afyonkarahisar Museum, which opened in April 2023. “The statue has received significant attention from visitors. In our first year, we reached 60,000 visitors, most of whom were particularly interested in the Kybele statue. People feel proud when they learn that it was repatriated from abroad. This artifact reflects our country’s dedication to protecting its cultural heritage,” he said.

 

The Kybele statue was smuggled to Israel in the 1960s, later sold and returned from the United States on Dec. 13, 2020. It was displayed at the Istanbul Archaeology Museums for a while before being transferred to Afyonkarahisar on Dec. 24, 2021.

 

The statue, believed to date back to the 3rd century A.D., is thought to have originated in Anatolia based on its inscriptions and typological features. Turkish authorities stated that the process of returning the statue began after their Israeli counterparts reached out regarding its sale.

 

Historians argue that Kybele, a mother goddess of fertility and the mistress of wild nature, traces her origins back to the 8th century B.C. Her influence was particularly significant in the Mediterranean basin, especially in Anatolia.

 

The lions on both sides of the Kybele, worshipped since prehistoric times, indicate the mother goddess’ dominance over both nature and animals. According to its inscription, the statue was presented to the 12 major Greek deities as an offering. “Hermeios’ son, Asclepiades from Sideropolis, erected the votive statue to Twelve Olympians,” is written on the statue.

