Kuwaiti man faces criminal complaint for insulting Atatürk

Kuwaiti man faces criminal complaint for insulting Atatürk

ANKARA
Kuwaiti man faces criminal complaint for insulting Atatürk

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has announced that a criminal complaint has been filed against a Kuwaiti individual over allegations of insulting modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and the Turkish passport through his social media posts.

"Under the coordination of our General Directorate of Security's cybercrimes unit, it has been determined that the Kuwaiti so-called writer, under the name Abdulaziz Ramih, has made many posts publicly insulting the passport of the Turkish Republic and the founder of our republic, Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk," Yerlikaya wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sept. 20.

One of the contentious posts in question featured a photo of the Kuwaiti writer's Turkish passport accompanied by a caption that read, "It is one of the cheapest types in the world. Invest 400,000 dollars and buy it immediately. I support any Arab to buy this and become Türkiye's presidential candidate, destroy Mustafa Kemal's statues and burn his picture."

Yerlikaya revealed that the writer's true identity as Abdulaziz E. Alhajri and that place of residence in Kuwait has been verified. A criminal complaint has been officially filed against him in response to the offensive posts.

Furthermore, the minister pointed out that the Kuwaiti writer had also posted messages of support for an individual only identified by initials A.E.S, who had been detained for allegedly insulting Atatürk on social media.

WORLD South Korea investigates 17 US soldiers for drug crimes

South Korea investigates 17 US soldiers for drug crimes
LATEST NEWS

  1. South Korea investigates 17 US soldiers for drug crimes

    South Korea investigates 17 US soldiers for drug crimes

  2. Venezuela seizes control of gang-run prison with pool, disco

    Venezuela seizes control of gang-run prison with pool, disco

  3. Azerbaijan gets full control over Karabakh as Armenian forces agree to disarm

    Azerbaijan gets full control over Karabakh as Armenian forces agree to disarm

  4. Russia attacks Ukrainian cities overnight

    Russia attacks Ukrainian cities overnight

  5. Türkiye to diversify cooperation in economic field: Erdoğan

    Türkiye to diversify cooperation in economic field: Erdoğan
Recommended
Türkiye to diversify cooperation in economic field: Erdoğan

Türkiye to diversify cooperation in economic field: Erdoğan
Tea yield decline persists in Black Sea region

Tea yield decline persists in Black Sea region
Decision on alleged damage to historic walls sparks controversy

Decision on alleged damage to historic walls sparks controversy
Kabataş High School to host Prince Edward

Kabataş High School to host Prince Edward
Drugs worth over $6 mln seized in Istanbul port op

Drugs worth over $6 mln seized in Istanbul port op
‘Now is time to center gender equality’: Turkish NGO

‘Now is time to center gender equality’: Turkish NGO 
Team rescues Polish climber stranded at Mount Erciyes

Team rescues Polish climber stranded at Mount Erciyes
WORLD South Korea investigates 17 US soldiers for drug crimes

South Korea investigates 17 US soldiers for drug crimes

Seventeen American soldiers stationed in South Korea are being investigated by the local police for "alleged illegal drug behaviour", the United States Forces Korea said Wednesday.
ECONOMY UK inflation in surprise drop to 18-month low

UK inflation in surprise drop to 18-month low

British inflation unexpectedly slowed in August, data showed yesterday, hitting an 18-month low and sparking hope this week's widely-forecast interest rate hike by the Bank of England (BoE) could be its last for now.

SPORTS Kuntz sacked as Türkiye coach following Japan defeat

Kuntz sacked as Türkiye coach following Japan defeat

Türkiye's national football team has parted ways with coach Stefan Kuntz in the wake of a disappointing 4-2 friendly loss to Japan during the international break, local media has reported.