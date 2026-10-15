Kurtulmuş stresses Gagauz role in Türkiye-Moldova ties

Kurtulmuş stresses Gagauz role in Türkiye-Moldova ties

ROME
Kurtulmuş stresses Gagauz role in Türkiye-Moldova ties

 

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş highlighted the Gagauz community’s role in Türkiye-Moldova relations during talks with his Moldovan counterpart Igor Grosu in Rome on Oct. 15.

The meeting took place at Italy’s Chamber of Deputies on the sidelines of the European Conference of Presidents of Parliament.

Kurtulmuş described the Gagauz Turks as a strong bridge between Türkiye and Moldova, saying that strengthening this connection would benefit both countries.

He said Türkiye expected the community to maintain close cooperation with Moldova’s central government and contribute to the country’s development as equal citizens.

Kurtulmuş also voiced support for friendly relations between Chisinau, Moldova’s capital, and Comrat, the administrative center of the autonomous Gagauzia region.

Türkiye would continue contributing to the welfare and development of Moldova’s people, including the Gagauz community, he added.

In a separate meeting with Italian Chamber of Deputies Speaker Lorenzo Fontana, Kurtulmuş called for more regular dialogue and closer cooperation between the two countries’ parliaments. He also welcomed growing bilateral trade and investment.

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