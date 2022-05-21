Köyceğiz preparing to host Slowsports Fest

MUĞLA

Tourist hotspot Köyceğiz district in the western province of Muğla will host the world’s first Slowsports Fest later this month.

The event will take place between May 21-28.

During the week-long event, Köyceğiz will bring together professional and amateur teams, athletes, sports fans and nature travelers in outdoor sports categories such as canoeing, cycling, sailing, rafting, trekking, paragliding, photo camp, camping and caravanning.

Cittaslow Köyceğiz Slowsports Fest 2022 is also the largest festival in terms of outdoor sports categories, diversity in participating athletes and visitors and festival area size.

Köyçeğiz is a member of the Cittaslow Municipalities Association, which includes more than 280 cities from 32 countries.

In Italy in 1986, Carlo Pentini and his friends started the “Slow Food” movement to protect local values from the destructive impact of globalization, and soon became a mass and international community.

In 1999, inspired by the philosophy of the slow food movement in Italy, four town municipalities came together to form the Cittaslow Municipalities Association.

The word is made up of two words, the Italian “citta” (city) and English “slow.”

The Slowsports community believes that a fairer, cleaner and better sport is possible, its website says.

Köyceğiz is located at the point where the Aegean and Mediterranean seas meet.