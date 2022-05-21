Köyceğiz preparing to host Slowsports Fest

  • May 21 2022 07:00:00

Köyceğiz preparing to host Slowsports Fest

MUĞLA
Köyceğiz preparing to host Slowsports Fest

Tourist hotspot Köyceğiz district in the western province of Muğla will host the world’s first Slowsports Fest later this month.

The event will take place between May 21-28.

During the week-long event, Köyceğiz will bring together professional and amateur teams, athletes, sports fans and nature travelers in outdoor sports categories such as canoeing, cycling, sailing, rafting, trekking, paragliding, photo camp, camping and caravanning.

Cittaslow Köyceğiz Slowsports Fest 2022 is also the largest festival in terms of outdoor sports categories, diversity in participating athletes and visitors and festival area size.

Köyçeğiz is a member of the Cittaslow Municipalities Association, which includes more than 280 cities from 32 countries.

In Italy in 1986, Carlo Pentini and his friends started the “Slow Food” movement to protect local values from the destructive impact of globalization, and soon became a mass and international community.

In 1999, inspired by the philosophy of the slow food movement in Italy, four town municipalities came together to form the Cittaslow Municipalities Association.

The word is made up of two words, the Italian “citta” (city) and English “slow.”

The Slowsports community believes that a fairer, cleaner and better sport is possible, its website says.

Köyceğiz is located at the point where the Aegean and Mediterranean seas meet.

WORLD Israeli forces shoot dead Palestinian teenager: Ministry

Israeli forces shoot dead Palestinian teenager: Ministry
MOST POPULAR

  1. Two ancient Turkish baths put up for sale for 166 mln liras

    Two ancient Turkish baths put up for sale for 166 mln liras

  2. Companies in Istanbul Finance Center to be granted tax exemptions

    Companies in Istanbul Finance Center to be granted tax exemptions

  3. West should recognize YPG as terror organization: Erdoğan

    West should recognize YPG as terror organization: Erdoğan

  4. Ferry services between Hatay, Turkish Cyprus start

    Ferry services between Hatay, Turkish Cyprus start

  5. Anti-migrant billboards in Bolu removed

    Anti-migrant billboards in Bolu removed
Recommended
Turkish boxers bag gold medals

Turkish boxers bag gold medals

Boxer calls on women to ‘tell her success story’ to opposers

Boxer calls on women to ‘tell her success story’ to opposers
Anadolu Efes sets eyes on second straight EuroLeague title

Anadolu Efes sets eyes on second straight EuroLeague title
Athletes race to 2,365-meter-high summit of Mount Tahtalı

Athletes race to 2,365-meter-high summit of Mount Tahtalı
Klopp calls for final quadruple push after FA Cup victory

Klopp calls for final quadruple push after FA Cup victory
Herta hangs on to claim IndyCar road win

Herta hangs on to claim IndyCar road win
WORLD Israeli forces shoot dead Palestinian teenager: Ministry

Israeli forces shoot dead Palestinian teenager: Ministry

A Palestinian teenager was shot dead by Israeli forces early on May 21 during a raid in Jenin in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.
ECONOMY China cuts key mortgage reference rate as Covid bites

China cuts key mortgage reference rate as Covid bites

China on May 20  announced it would cut a key interest rate as the country fights to boost its virus-hit economy and Covid-19 restrictions rip across major cities.
SPORTS Turkish boxers bag gold medals

Turkish boxers bag gold medals

Turkish boxer Ayşe Çağırır has bagged a gold medal in the 48kg category at the Women’s World Boxing Championships held in Istanbul by beating her Kazakhistani opponent, Alua Balkibekova.