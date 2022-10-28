Knife attack in Italy kills 1, wounds soccer player, others

Knife attack in Italy kills 1, wounds soccer player, others

MILAN
Knife attack in Italy kills 1, wounds soccer player, others

A man grabbed a knife from a supermarket shelf on Oct. 27 and stabbed five people, killing one and wounding four others, including Spanish soccer player Pablo Mari, Italian authorities said.

Police arrested a 46-year-old Italian man suspected in the attack at a shopping center in Assago, a suburb of Milan, carabinieri said.

A supermarket employee died en route to the hospital, according to the news agency ANSA, which said three other victims were in serious condition. Another person was treated for shock but not hospitalized, police said.

The motive for the attacks was unknown, but police said the man showed signs of being psychologically unstable. There were no elements to suggest terrorism.

Mari, who is on loan to the Serie A club Monza from Arsenal, was among the wounded. Arsenal said in a statement that Mari was at the hospital but was not seriously hurt.

Monza club CEO Adrian Galliano wished the soccer player a speedy recovery in a message posted on Twitter.
“Dear Pablo, we are all close to your and to your family, we love you, continue to fight as you know how, you are a warrior and will heal quickly,? Galliano said.

Witnesses told ANSA they saw people fleeing the supermarket in shock, and as the gravity of the situation became clear, shop workers pulled down the store’s shutters.

The Carrefour supermarket chain said that police and ambulance crews responded immediately to calls alerting them about the attack. The chain expressed its sympathies to employees and clients affected by the attack and said it was offering them psychological support.

Italy, stabbing,

TÜRKIYE Doors for security cooperation with Ankara opens: Israeli defense minister

Doors for security cooperation with Ankara opens: Israeli defense minister
MOST POPULAR

  1. Abramovich to become Istanbulite

    Abramovich to become Istanbulite

  2. Dispute between orthodox Russians, Ukrainians in Antalya

    Dispute between orthodox Russians, Ukrainians in Antalya

  3. Erdoğan to unveil ‘Century of Türkiye Vision’

    Erdoğan to unveil ‘Century of Türkiye Vision’

  4. Over 60,000 people to cross from Asia to Europe in Istanbul Marathon

    Over 60,000 people to cross from Asia to Europe in Istanbul Marathon

  5. Miniature structures have every detail

    Miniature structures have every detail
Recommended
Iran protest deaths mount as Tehran vows ’severe response’

Iran protest deaths mount as Tehran vows ’severe response’
Elon Musk takes control of Twitter, fires executives

Elon Musk takes control of Twitter, fires executives
West says no biological weapons in Ukraine, Russia disagrees

West says no biological weapons in Ukraine, Russia disagrees
Russia may again block Antarctic marine protections

Russia may again block Antarctic marine protections
US imposes more Iranian sanctions over Mahsa Amini’s death

US imposes more Iranian sanctions over Mahsa Amini’s death
Musk lugs sink into Twitter HQ as $44B deal deadline looms

Musk lugs sink into Twitter HQ as $44B deal deadline looms
WORLD Knife attack in Italy kills 1, wounds soccer player, others

Knife attack in Italy kills 1, wounds soccer player, others

A man grabbed a knife from a supermarket shelf on Oct. 27 and stabbed five people, killing one and wounding four others, including Spanish soccer player Pablo Mari, Italian authorities said.
ECONOMY Nearly 35 mln foreign tourists visited Türkiye in January-September

Nearly 35 mln foreign tourists visited Türkiye in January-September

Foreign tourist arrivals in January-September rose by 98 percent from a year ago, while the country’s tourism revenues in the third quarter leaped 27 percent, separate data showed on Oct. 27.
SPORTS Türkiye to appoint sports attachés to 13 countries: Minister

Türkiye to appoint sports attachés to 13 countries: Minister

Türkiye will establish sports consultancy offices in 13 European countries, where attachés will be appointed, Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu has announced.