Klaus Schmidt commemorated on death anniversary

  • July 22 2021 07:00:00

Klaus Schmidt commemorated on death anniversary

ŞANLIURFA
Klaus Schmidt commemorated on death anniversary

German Professor Klaus Schmidt, who brought the Göbeklitepe ancient settlement in the history of humanity with his works, was commemorated on the seventh anniversary of his death.

The site, located in the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa’s Örencik district and 18 kilometers from the city center, is a settlement belonging to the Neolithic period. It was discovered by researchers from Istanbul and Chicago universities during a survey in 1963. The most concrete findings were revealed with a statue found by a farmer in his field in 1986. Considering that the stone is valuable, the farmer handed it over to the officials of the Şanlıurfa Archaeology Museum.

The statue, which was not understood at first, was taken under protection in the museum. Later, Schmidt, who came to the city, saw the findings in the museum and started carrying out a detailed study considering that these sculptures are very important, following which the excavations were initiated in 1995 in the region.

Schmidt became the head of excavations in Göbeklitepe in 2007. The excavations carried out under the direction of Schmidt revealed significant clues for the history of humanity.

A human statue from the Neolithic era, limestone-shaped wild boar, fox and bird reliefs, as well as a large number of arrowheads were found in excavations.

T-shaped obelisks from the Neolithic era towering some 3 to 6 meters and weighing 40 to 60 tons were also unearthed at the site. During the excavations, diverse historical artifacts, the world’s oldest temple remains, as well as a 65-centimeter-long human statue dating back 12,000 years were also discovered.

The site, the fame of which quickly crossed the borders, was included in UNESCO’s World Heritage Tentative List in 2011.

Schmidt died at the age of 61 on July 20, 2014, due to a heart attack in Germany, where he had gone on vacation.

Göbeklitepe was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List on July 1, 2018.

Şanlıurfa Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Zeynel Abidin Beyazgül said that Schmidt had done a great service to the world heritage.

Stating that Schmidt carried out the excavations with great enthusiasm, Beyazgül said: “He made great efforts for this place. Therefore, he is the father of this place. We express our thanks once again on the anniversary of his death.”

Mahmut Yıldız, the owner of the land where Göbeklitepe is located, stated that they met Schmidt in 1995 when he was exploring the land and that he created a business opportunity for villagers in the region during the excavations.

Explaining that he closely witnessed Schmidt’s struggle to unearth and promote Göbeklitepe, Yıldız said, “He used to work here like a worker. He used to eat and drink with us. Everyone loved and respected him.”

Turkey, archeology,

ECONOMY US, Germany seal deal on contentious Russian gas pipeline

US, Germany seal deal on contentious Russian gas pipeline
MOST POPULAR

  1. Scores of visitors throng Turkey’s resort towns

    Scores of visitors throng Turkey’s resort towns

  2. Turkish defense firm releases images of unmanned combat aircraft

    Turkish defense firm releases images of unmanned combat aircraft

  3. Taliban ‘wants to develop good ties with Turkey’

    Taliban ‘wants to develop good ties with Turkey’

  4. EU statement on Erdoğan’s Cyprus visit ‘null and void,’ says Ankara

    EU statement on Erdoğan’s Cyprus visit ‘null and void,’ says Ankara

  5. Population in resort towns skyrocket

    Population in resort towns skyrocket
Recommended
5th Istanbul Design Biennial ends with Büyükada Songlines

5th Istanbul Design Biennial ends with Büyükada Songlines
Seychelles sells digital endangered bird

Seychelles sells 'digital' endangered bird
Rock chambers unearthed in Zeugma

Rock chambers unearthed in Zeugma
Epic poem honoring Sultan Mehmet II found in Italian library

Epic poem honoring Sultan Mehmet II found in Italian library
Latest Almodovar movie to kick off Venice Film Festival

Latest Almodovar movie to kick off Venice Film Festival
Royal Albert Hall back at capacity, but London landmark left in debt

Royal Albert Hall back at capacity, but London landmark left in debt
WORLD YouTube says it pulled Bolsonaro videos for COVID-19 misinformation

YouTube says it pulled Bolsonaro videos for COVID-19 misinformation

YouTube said on July 21 it had removed videos from Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's channel for spreading misinformation about the coronavirus outbreak, becoming the latest tech giant to pull his pandemic pronouncements.

ECONOMY US, Germany seal deal on contentious Russian gas pipeline

US, Germany seal deal on contentious Russian gas pipeline

The United States and Germany on July 21 announced a deal to allow the completion of a controversial Russian gas pipeline to Europe without the imposition of further U.S. sanctions. The agreement aims to stanch fears about European dependence on Russian energy, but it was immediately assailed by critics who said it doesn’t go far enough.

SPORTS Turkish women dream of volleyball medal in Tokyo

Turkish women dream of volleyball medal in Tokyo

Turkish National Women’s Volleyball Team players dream of taking the podium at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games that start on July 23.