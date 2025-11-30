Kızılelma drone fires air-to-air missile in landmark test

Kızılelma drone fires air-to-air missile in landmark test

SİNOP
Kızılelma drone fires air-to-air missile in landmark test

Türkiye's domestically produced unmanned fighter jet Bayraktar Kızılelma became the world’s first unmanned aircraft to engage a jet-powered target using an air-to-air missile during a test in the Black Sea, officials said on Nov. 30.

 

The test conducted off the coast of Sinop included a formation flight with five F-16 fighter jets. A high-speed jet-powered target drone was launched as part of the exercise and tracked by the Kızılelma’s Murad 100-A radar, developed by Turkish defense giant Aselsan.

 

After detecting and identifying the target, the unmanned fighter fired a missile and successfully engaged the drone, officials said, marking a first for unmanned aerial combat technology. Most unmanned combat aircraft projects worldwide focus primarily on air-to-ground missions.

 

The Kızılelma project, launched in 2021, completed its maiden flight in December 2022 and reached production later that year. The advanced drone is expected to enter service with the Turkish Armed Forces in 2026.

 

Baykar, the manufacturer, reported $1.8 billion in export revenue in both 2023 and 2024, ranking the company among Türkiye's top 10 exporters across all sectors.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump warns Israel not to interfere in Syria

Trump warns Israel not to 'interfere' in Syria
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump warns Israel not to 'interfere' in Syria

    Trump warns Israel not to 'interfere' in Syria

  2. Kızılelma success reflects Türkiye’s dynamism: Erdoğan

    Kızılelma success reflects Türkiye’s dynamism: Erdoğan

  3. Russia’s Gazprom holds talks with Türkiye to extend gas supply deal

    Russia’s Gazprom holds talks with Türkiye to extend gas supply deal

  4. Turkish owned tanker hit by explosions off Senegal

    Turkish owned tanker hit by explosions off Senegal

  5. CHP vote endorses Özel’s full leadership slate

    CHP vote endorses Özel’s full leadership slate
Recommended
Kızılelma success reflects Türkiye’s dynamism: Erdoğan

Kızılelma success reflects Türkiye’s dynamism: Erdoğan
Russia’s Gazprom holds talks with Türkiye to extend gas supply deal

Russia’s Gazprom holds talks with Türkiye to extend gas supply deal
Turkish owned tanker hit by explosions off Senegal

Turkish owned tanker hit by explosions off Senegal
CHP vote endorses Özel’s full leadership slate

CHP vote endorses Özel’s full leadership slate
Local content in defense industry reaches 82 pct: VP Yılmaz

Local content in defense industry reaches 82 pct: VP Yılmaz
103 terror members surrender through persuasion, says Yerlikaya

103 terror members surrender through persuasion, says Yerlikaya
Turkish firm Aselsan successfully launches IoT satellite into orbit

Turkish firm Aselsan successfully launches IoT satellite into orbit
WORLD Trump warns Israel not to interfere in Syria

Trump warns Israel not to 'interfere' in Syria

U.S. President Donald Trump warned Israel on Dec. 1 against destabilizing Syria and its new leadership, days after a deadly operation by Israeli forces in the south of the country.

ECONOMY LG Energy Solution, GO Enerji to build battery plant in Ankara

LG Energy Solution, GO Enerji to build battery plant in Ankara

South Korea’s LG Energy Solution and Türkiye’s GO Enerji have agreed to establish a battery pack production facility in the Turkish capital Ankara.  
SPORTS Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye’s path to the 2026 World Cup will go through the playoffs, but Vincenzo Montella’s side enters the next stage with renewed belief after holding European champion Spain to a 2-2 draw on the night of Nov. 18.  
﻿