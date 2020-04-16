Kittens rescued by firefighters’ artificial respiration

  April 16 2020

MUĞLA
Kittens rescued by firefighters’ artificial respiration

Kittens, rescued unconsciously from a fire in a container, came back to life thanks to the firefighters’ artificial respiration and CPR intervention.

The firefighters, who intervened in a fire cardboard container of a market in the resort town of Bodrum, noticed that there were four kittens in the container.

Two of the kittens were brought to life after artificial respiration made for half an hour, while the other two could not be saved.

Firefighter Tolgahan Akman, the hero of the vital struggle, said that when they heard voices coming in the area, they started to search in the container.

He said they realized that four kittens in the container were about to die.

Explaining that they tried hard to keep the other two kittens alive, but failed, he described the emotion he experienced as “a bittersweet joy.”

“We applied artificial respiration for the cats to breathe, we blew into their noses, drained the water in their stomachs and massaged them,” Akman said.

“We could not do much for the dying kittens. Our duty is to ensure the safety of people and all living things,” he added.

Turkey,

