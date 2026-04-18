Kirkuk governorship returns to Turkmens after a century

KIRKUK

Kirkuk’s governorship has returned to the Turkmen community for the first time in a century after the provincial council accepted former Governor Rebwar Taha’s resignation and elected Mohammed Seman Agha, head of the Iraqi Turkmen Front, as his successor on April 16.

The move marks one of the most significant political shifts in recent years in Iraq’s oil-rich and ethnically mixed province.

Speaking after the vote, Agha said the long Turkmen wait to lead Kirkuk had come to an end and pledged to serve all of the province’s communities without discrimination. He said his administration would focus on concrete steps in health care, education, security and infrastructure.

Turkmens later took to the streets to celebrate the result.

The change is about more than a local administrative reshuffle.

Reporting in recent months had already pointed to a rotating power-sharing formula in Kirkuk, under which the governorship was expected to move away from the Kurdish side after the end of 2025.

KirkukNow reported in February that the arrangement was tied to a broader political package negotiated in Baghdad and linked to the formation of Iraq’s next government.

That broader backdrop has become even more relevant after Iraq’s parliament elected Patriotic Union of Kurdistan politician Nizar Amedi as president on April 11, ending months of political deadlock and opening the next phase of government formation in Baghdad.

Against that backdrop, Kirkuk’s governorship appears to have become part of a wider effort to rebalance power among Iraq’s competing political and ethnic blocs.

For Turkmens, Agha’s election is both a symbolic breakthrough and a practical test.

The challenge now will be whether the new administration can turn a historic political gain into stable governance in a province where Arab, Kurdish and Turkmen interests have long collided.

Agha’s own first message suggested he is aware of that burden: to govern Kirkuk as a city of many communities, not just one.