Kırıkkale’s Balışeyh mayor killed in armed assault

KIRIKKALE
The central Anatolian province of Kırıkkale’s Balışeyh mayor and his driver have been killed in an armed attack, with three other individuals having been injured.

The deadly attack occurred around 10 a.m. on Nov. 4 while  mayor Hilmi Şen and his team were heading to a construction site.

Şen and his driver Mikayil Çelikkol, 40, succumbed to their injuries after being transferred to a nearby hospital following the attack, while three individuals are currently receiving treatment, with no life-critical conditions.

The attack initially started as a dispute, Kırıkkale Governor Mehmet Makas told the press, and later turned into a deadly armed assault.

He further noted that police teams apprehended the attacker in possession of the firearm.

"We encourage moderation among all of our citizens. The legal inquiry has commenced. Under the direction of our chief public prosecutor, police teams will carry out all the necessary actions,” Makas noted.

Local media reported that Erdem Şen, Hilmi Şen's nephew, was the perpetrator of the attack.

In his initial statement, Erdem Şen said that he carried out the attack after the mayor Hilmi Şen broke his commitment to secure him employment.

Following the incident, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) Kırıkkale Deputy Mustafa Kaplan, district mayors and many other individuals arrived at the hospital, local media reported.

Hilmi Şen was elected as the mayor from the New Welfare Party (YRP) in this year’s local elections, however, resigned from his party later in July.

