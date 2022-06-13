Kindergarten teacher models Amazon rain forests in class

  • June 13 2022 07:00:00

Kindergarten teacher models Amazon rain forests in class

BATMAN – Demirören News Agency
Kindergarten teacher models Amazon rain forests in class

With an aim to show what the “planet’s lungs” looked like to children, a kindergarten teacher in the southeastern province of Batman has created a model of Brazil’s Amazon rain forests in her classroom.

The children, dressed in safari clothes, wandered around the models of predatory animals, trees and bushes and had fun.

“We organized this event for my students to discover the Amazon rain forests,” Esra Bozat said.

Stating that the Amazons are the lungs of the planet, Bozat noted, “While our students learn about thousands of plants and animals, they enjoy the Amazon Forests.”

“I aim to transform the classroom that children come to every day into different experiences and to have them come to the classroom more excited, more active and more loving.”

“My biggest goal is to provide permanent learning full of experiences.”
In the meantime, the parents of the students expressed their satisfaction with the event and thanked Bozat.

Amazonian Forests, Turkey,

ARTS & LIFE Emre Şener among composers in ‘200 Pieces’ project

Emre Şener among composers in ‘200 Pieces’ project
MOST POPULAR

  1. Russian oligarch’s yachts off Turkey at center of int’l legal fight

    Russian oligarch’s yachts off Turkey at center of int’l legal fight

  2. More neighborhoods to be closed to foreigners, says minister

    More neighborhoods to be closed to foreigners, says minister

  3. Some 24 Turkish universities enter global higher education list

    Some 24 Turkish universities enter global higher education list

  4. Rainfalls and flooding hit Ankara as expert warns of new downpours

    Rainfalls and flooding hit Ankara as expert warns of new downpours

  5. President Erdoğan vows continued investment in Turkey’s eastern provinces

    President Erdoğan vows continued investment in Turkey’s eastern provinces
Recommended
‘Milk bath’ man wins compensation lawsuit

‘Milk bath’ man wins compensation lawsuit
Objects swallowed by children on display at Antalya hospital

Objects swallowed by children on display at Antalya hospital
Restoration work at two-centuries old mosque stirs debate

Restoration work at two-centuries old mosque stirs debate
Restoration work at two-centuries old mosque stirs debate

Restoration work at two-centuries old mosque stirs debate
Modern cruise hub to give boost to Turkish tourism

Modern cruise hub to give boost to Turkish tourism
Russian oligarch’s yachts off Turkey at center of int’l legal fight

Russian oligarch’s yachts off Turkey at center of int’l legal fight
WORLD Turks, Lebanese among 7 dead in Italy helicopter crash

Turks, Lebanese among 7 dead in Italy helicopter crash

Seven bodies were found Saturday in the wreckage of a helicopter that disappeared in the mountains of northern Italy two days ago, with no survivors, emergency services said.

ECONOMY Construction costs rise 107 percent

Construction costs rise 107 percent

The construction cost index increased by 106.6 percent in April from a year earlier, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed.

SPORTS Football’s lawmakers to discuss implementation of semi-automated offside

Football’s lawmakers to discuss implementation of semi-automated offside

A semi-automated offside system could be used at this year’s World Cup with the International Football Association Board, the guardian of the laws of the game, set to discuss the introduction of the technology in Doha today.