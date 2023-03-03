Kim says N Korea must meet grain production goals ‘without fail’

Kim says N Korea must meet grain production goals ‘without fail’

SEOUL
Kim says N Korea must meet grain production goals ‘without fail’

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un urged government officials to make sure the country meets its grain production goals “without fail,” state media said yesterday, amid reports Pyongyang’s food shortage is worsening.

The isolated, nuclear-armed nation, which is under multiple sets of sanctions over its weapons programs, has long struggled to feed itself.

North Korea has also been under a rigid self-imposed coronavirus blockade since early 2020 to protect itself from the COVID-19 pandemic, only resuming some trade with China last year.

Kim “ardently called for attaining this year’s grain production goal without fail,” on March 1, the last day of a key meeting by the ruling party, the country’s official Korean Central News Agency reported.

“In order to increase the nationwide agricultural output, attention should be paid to overcoming the lopsidedness in the guidance on farming ... and it is important to concentrate on increasing the per-hectare yield at all the farms,” the report added.

The latest report comes after Kim on Feb. 27 called for a “fundamental transformation” in the country’s agricultural production, and South Korea’s Unification Ministry said last month there had been reports of starvation deaths in the North.

“We judge the food shortages there to be grave,” ministry spokesman Koo Byoung-sam said in February, adding Pyongyang appeared to have requested food aid from the World Food Program (WFP).

The impoverished North has long been criticized for prioritizing its military and banned nuclear weapons programs over adequately providing for its people.

In 2021, Kim made rare references to the hardship, saying the food situation in the North was getting “tense” and warning the people to prepare for the “worst-ever situation.”

In the same year, Pyongyang’s state-run KCTV admitted the country was facing a “food crisis.”

WORLD Biden, Scholz to huddle on Ukraine war at White House

Biden, Scholz to huddle on Ukraine war at White House
LATEST NEWS

  1. Biden, Scholz to huddle on Ukraine war at White House

    Biden, Scholz to huddle on Ukraine war at White House

  2. Deadly Greek train crash prompts strike; relatives give DNA

    Deadly Greek train crash prompts strike; relatives give DNA

  3. Lawyer found guilty of killing wife, son in case that captivated US

    Lawyer found guilty of killing wife, son in case that captivated US

  4. Prince Harry loses home on royal estate

    Prince Harry loses home on royal estate

  5. ‘Operation Fortune’ is a by-the-numbers spy caper

    ‘Operation Fortune’ is a by-the-numbers spy caper
Recommended
Poor nations’ cry for help vies for world attention

Poor nations’ cry for help vies for world attention
Repair works continue at damaged İskenderun Port

Repair works continue at damaged İskenderun Port
Stellantis, Koç Holding reach agreement on Tofaş

Stellantis, Koç Holding reach agreement on Tofaş
China manufacturing activity surges in February

China manufacturing activity surges in February
European LNG imports soar 63 pct in 2022: IEA

European LNG imports soar 63 pct in 2022: IEA
Ukraine urges UN, Türkiye to start talks to extend deal

Ukraine urges UN, Türkiye to start talks to extend deal
WORLD Biden, Scholz to huddle on Ukraine war at White House

Biden, Scholz to huddle on Ukraine war at White House

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is visiting the White House on Friday for a private meeting with President Joe Biden as both allies become increasingly vocal about their concerns that China may step off the sidelines and supply weapons to Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

ECONOMY Stellantis, Koç Holding reach agreement on Tofaş

Stellantis, Koç Holding reach agreement on Tofaş

Global automaker Stellantis announced on March 1 it had reached an agreement with Türkiye’s Koç Holding aimed at further expanding their joint venture Tofaş, which includes a change of the ownership structure of a local distribution unit.
SPORTS Football field covered with toys for quake survivor children

Football field covered with toys for quake survivor children

Beşiktaş fans threw thousands of toys onto the field from the stands during Beşiktaş’s Spor Toto Super League match against Fraport TAV Antalyaspor at Vodafone Park.