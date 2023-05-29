Kılıçdaroğlu’s votes decline in 11 provinces in runoff

ANKARA

Nation Alliance’s presidential candidate and main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has witnessed a decline in votes in 11 provinces during the second round of the presidential election.

Despite securing 47.84 percent of the overall vote, Kılıçdaroğlu faced a decrease in support in certain regions.

Among the provinces where Kılıçdaroğlu’s vote share dropped compared to the first round were Adıyaman, Ağrı, Bingöl, Bitlis, Diyarbakır, Hakkari, Mardin, Muş, Siirt, Şanlıurfa and Van.

In Adıyaman, Kılıçdaroğlu received 31.16 percent of the vote in the second round, down slightly from 31.24 percent in the first round. Similarly, in Ağrı, his vote share decreased from 65.8 percent to 65.34 percent. Bingöl witnessed a slight decline as well, with Kılıçdaroğlu securing 31.92 percent of the vote in the second round, compared to 32.53 percent in the first round.

The trend continued in Bitlis, where Kılıçdaroğlu’s vote dropped from 50.91 percent to 50.21 percent. Diyarbakır, a key province in the southeast, showed a slight decrease, with Kılıçdaroğlu securing 71.61 percent of the vote in the second round, down from 71.96 percent in the first round.

Hakkari, another province in the southeast, witnessed a similar pattern, with Kılıçdaroğlu receiving 72.11 percent of the vote in the second round, compared to 72.32 percent in the first round. In Mardin, the decline was more apparent, with Kılıçdaroğlu’s vote share decreasing from 66.11 percent to 65.24 percent.

The provinces of Muş, Siirt, Şanlıurfa, and Van also experienced a decrease in support for Kılıçdaroğlu. In Muş, his vote share dropped from 58.88 percent to 58.33 percent, while in Siirt, it declined from 56.26 percent to 55.44 percent. Kılıçdaroğlu secured 35.14 percent of the vote in Şanlıurfa in the second round, compared to 36.08 percent in the first round. In Van, his vote share decreased from 62.26 percent to 61.5 percent.

Additionally, Kılıçdaroğlu faced his lowest vote rates in provinces such as Aksaray, Bayburt, Çankırı, Düzce, Elazığ, Erzurum, Gümüşhane, Konya, Kütahya, and Malatya.

Meanwhile, in a post on his Twitter account, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu emphasized the need for change and a fresh start following the country’s presidential runoff election.

İmamoğlu acknowledged the disappointment felt by millions of citizens and highlighted the importance of finding solutions to the country’s pressing issues. He called on the people not to lose hope but rather face the future with determination and resilience.

“Türkiye now needs to normalize quickly and find solutions to its real problems,” the mayor said. “No one should worry, everything starts again. Remember, the only constant thing is change. Change in every field, in every environment... We will never expect different results by doing the same things.”