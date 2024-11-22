Kılıçdaroğlu faces first hearing in insult case

ANKARA

The first hearing in the case against former main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, accused of “insulting a public official,” was held on Nov. 22.

Kılıçdaroğlu, who faces up to 11 years and eight months in prison along with a potential political ban, was welcomed by a large crowd as he arrived at the Ankara Courthouse.

The case stems from comments he made that prompted a complaint by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

High-profile attendees included current CHP leader Özgür Özel, Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş, Homeland Party leader Muharrem İnce and Victory Party leader Ümit Özdağ.

Kılıçdaroğlu’s wife and children were also present. Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu was absent, citing a prior commitment to a panel in Germany.

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç told reporters that Kılıçdaroğlu is currently the subject of nine ongoing cases and five investigations.

“The investigation pertains to statements made in Silifke and Erdemli [districts] that were deemed unspeakable and unacceptable to society,” Tunç said.

Ahead of the hearing, Kılıçdaroğlu released a video statement confirming his attendance and calling on his supporters to “close ranks.”

He has previously faced a potential prison sentence of up to two years and four months over remarks made against former minister Erdoğan Bayraktar.

The case was initiated due to Kılıçdaroğlu's comments targeting Bayraktar, who faced a parliamentary investigation in 2013 over corruption allegations.