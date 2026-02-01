Kiev ready for talks 'next week' with US

Kiev ready for talks 'next week' with US

KIEV
Kiev ready for talks next week with US

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has said his negotiators are waiting to hear from the United States on further meetings about ending the war with Russia.

Zelensky's remarks in his evening address on Jan. 31 appeared to suggest that a second round of talks scheduled to start in Abu Dhabi yesterday between U.S., Russian and Ukrainian officials on ending the fighting had been postponed.

"Ukraine is ready to work in all working formats," said Zelensky.

"It is important that there are results and that the meetings take place. We are counting on meetings next week and are preparing for them."

Zelensky was speaking as U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff said he had had "productive and constructive" talks with Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev in Florida on Jan. 31.

Teams from Ukraine and Russia met on Jan. 23 and 24 in Abu Dhabi in their first in-person negotiations on a plan being pushed by President Donald Trump to end the war.

They had agreed to resume talks there yesterday.

On Jan. 29, however, Zelensky suggested that the date and venue could change given the current tensions between Washington and Tehran.

The U.S. says both sides are close to a deal, but they have so far been unable to find a compromise on the key issue of territory in a post-war settlement, according to Kiev.

Meanwhile, an overnight Russian strike in the central Ukrainian region of Dnipropetrovsk killed two people, authorities said yesterday.

A man and a woman in the city of Dnipro "died due to an enemy UAV strike," said Oleksandr Ganzha, head of the regional military administration, in a statement posted on Telegram.

Ganzha said the drone caused a fire, destroyed a house and caused damage to two more residences and a car.

Volodomyr Zelensky, US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ankara NATO summit to focus on implementation, concrete outcomes

Ankara NATO summit to focus on implementation, concrete outcomes
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ankara NATO summit to focus on implementation, concrete outcomes

    Ankara NATO summit to focus on implementation, concrete outcomes

  2. Turkish parliament to debate sweeping hike in traffic penalties

    Turkish parliament to debate sweeping hike in traffic penalties

  3. Türkiye’s trade deficit widens in January as export growth slows

    Türkiye’s trade deficit widens in January as export growth slows

  4. Erdoğan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt in first foreign trip of 2026

    Erdoğan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt in first foreign trip of 2026

  5. Kremlin confirms Ukraine war talks this week in Abu Dhabi

    Kremlin confirms Ukraine war talks this week in Abu Dhabi
Recommended
Kremlin confirms Ukraine war talks this week in Abu Dhabi

Kremlin confirms Ukraine war talks this week in Abu Dhabi
Iran president orders talks with US as Trump hopeful of deal

Iran president orders talks with US as Trump hopeful of deal
US talking deal with highest people in Cuba: Trump

US talking deal with 'highest people' in Cuba: Trump
UK ex-ambassador quits Labour over Epstein links

UK ex-ambassador quits Labour over Epstein links
Greek PM initiates bid to revise constitution

Greek PM initiates bid to revise constitution
Türkiye emerges as possible venue for US-Iran talks: Report

Türkiye emerges as possible venue for US-Iran talks: Report
Snapchat blocks 415,000 underage accounts in Australia

Snapchat blocks 415,000 underage accounts in Australia
WORLD Kremlin confirms Ukraine war talks this week in Abu Dhabi

Kremlin confirms Ukraine war talks this week in Abu Dhabi

Russia has confirmed that a new round of talks with Ukraine and the United States in Abu Dhabi on ending the four-year-war will start Wednesday, after they were postponed from this weekend.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s trade deficit widens in January as export growth slows

Türkiye’s trade deficit widens in January as export growth slows

Exports from Türkiye fell by 3.9 percent year-on-year in January due to calendar effects, amounting to $20.3 billion, while annualized exports rose 3.7 percent to $272.5 billion, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat announced on Jan. 2.

SPORTS Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test

Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test

Galatasaray enters the final matchday of the Champions League league phase on Jan. 28 with its knockout fate firmly in its own hands, needing only a single point against a depleted Manchester City to guarantee a spot in the playoffs.  
﻿