Key FETÖ member apprehended in Tajikistan

ANKARA
The National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has apprehended Koray Vural, a senior member of FETÖ, the group behind the 2016 coup attempt, in Tajikistan.

Vural, listed in the "orange category" on Türkiye's wanted list for terrorism-related offenses, was involved in organizing FETÖ's activities in Central Asia, according to local media reports.

His involvement with FETÖ traces back to his time in Türkiye, where he became associated with the organization. Under the guidance of the group, he relocated to Tajikistan, where he assumed managerial positions.

During his stay in Tajikistan, Vural reportedly visited the residence of FETÖ's leader, Fetullah Gülen, located in Pennsylvania, U.S., where he received instructions.

The operation to capture Vural gained urgency following the deportation of another fugitive FETÖ member, Emsal Koç, from Tajikistan to Türkiye.

Reports suggested that Vural, aware of the increasing pressure, had devised plans to escape the country. However, MİT officials managed to intercept his escape attempt, leading to his capture.

The FETÖ and its leader Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 wounded.

 

Biden to build more Mexico wall, says hands were tied
