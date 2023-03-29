Kenya Airways posts worst-ever loss

Kenya Airways posts worst-ever loss

NAIROBI
Kenya Airways posts worst-ever loss

Kenya’s troubled national carrier, Kenya Airways, said on March 27 that its losses for last year more than doubled to $290 million, the worst results it has posted in its history.

The airline, whose slogan is “The Pride of Africa,” has been running losses for years, despite the government pumping in millions of dollars to keep it afloat.

Full-year losses for the period ended December 2022 were 38.3 billion Kenyan shillings ($290 million), up from $120 million a year earlier, the carrier said, blaming high fuel costs and a weakening Kenyan shilling.

“The Group recorded a loss before tax of Ksh 38.3 billion compared to Ksh 16 billion reported in the prior year,” the airline’s chairman Michael Joseph said in a commentary announcing the results.

“If you remove the impact of the forex losses and the abnormal fuel cost increase at 160 percent, we would have made an operating profit,” the airline’s CEO Allan Kilavuka said on Twitter.

It is the 10th consecutive year of losses for the carrier, which last posted a profit in 2012.

Revenue increased by 66 percent but was still 5 percent below pre-pandemic levels.

Passenger traffic meanwhile stood at 3.7 million, a 68 percent increase compared to 2021 but still lower than in 2019. Cargo business increased by 3.5 percent.

Economy,

TÜRKIYE Election watchdog OKs Erdoğan’s candidacy, rejects appeals

Election watchdog OKs Erdoğan’s candidacy, rejects appeals
LATEST NEWS

  1. Election watchdog OKs Erdoğan’s candidacy, rejects appeals

    Election watchdog OKs Erdoğan’s candidacy, rejects appeals

  2. Universities to switch to face-to-face education on April 3

    Universities to switch to face-to-face education on April 3

  3. Greek defense minister to visit Türkiye

    Greek defense minister to visit Türkiye

  4. Türkiye voices support for Tatar after incident during protest

    Türkiye voices support for Tatar after incident during protest

  5. Schools closed in 9 provinces as rain, snow grips Türkiye

    Schools closed in 9 provinces as rain, snow grips Türkiye
Recommended
Billion-dollar facelift as Bahrain bids to join Gulf boom

Billion-dollar facelift as Bahrain bids to join Gulf boom
Vietnam growth slows as exports slump

Vietnam growth slows as exports slump
Options for domestic tourists in summer season narrow

Options for domestic tourists in summer season narrow
Spain competition watchdog opens Google probe

Spain competition watchdog opens Google probe
Ministry releases new guidelines for hotels to save water

Ministry releases new guidelines for hotels to save water
Geneva watch show opens in throes of banking turmoil

Geneva watch show opens in throes of banking turmoil
WORLD IAEA chief says trying for deal on Russia-held nuclear plant

IAEA chief says trying for deal on Russia-held nuclear plant

The chief of the UN atomic watchdog said on Wednesday he was working on a compromise security plan for the Moscow-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and warned of increased military activity around it.

ECONOMY Vietnam growth slows as exports slump

Vietnam growth slows as exports slump

Vietnam’s economic growth slowed in the first quarter of the year as exports slumped due to reduced consumer demand, authorities said yesterday.

SPORTS Bayern players ‘shocked’ by Nagelsmann dismissal

Bayern players ‘shocked’ by Nagelsmann dismissal

Bayern Munich midfielders Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka admitted on March 25 that Julian Nagelsmann’s dismissal as head coach had come as a “disappointment” and a “shock.”