Kendrick Lamar leads Grammy noms with nine

LOS ANGELES

Rapper Kendrick Lamar leads the nominations for the 2026 Grammy Awards with nine, the Recording Academy announced on Nov. 7, fresh off winning five golden gramophones at the last gala honoring the best in music.

Lady Gaga ranked second among performers with seven nods for her "Mayhem" album, followed by a trio of artists tied at six — Bad Bunny, pop princess Sabrina Carpenter and R&B singer-songwriter Leon Thomas.

Lamar will vie for album, record and song of the year honors at the 68th Grammys, which will take place in Los Angeles on Feb. 1, 2026.

Lamar, 38, dominated the Grammys in February with five awards for the wildly infectious "Not Like Us," his viral diss track targeting fellow rapper Drake.

A week later, the Pulitzer Prize winner commanded one of the world's most high-profile stages as the Super Bowl's halftime show headliner, performing a string of classics, including the knockout blow in his battle with his Canadian rival. But the song did not feature on his most recent album "GNX," the source of his nominated material this time out.

Lady Gaga, 39, made a splashy comeback to touring with "Mayhem," her collection of full-on pop bangers with a dark edge that embraces her dramatic side. She also will compete for album, record and song of the year, as will Bad Bunny.

Also competing for the coveted best album award are: Gaga; Bad Bunny; Carpenter; Thomas; Tyler, the Creator; hip-hop duo Clipse (Pusha T and Malice); and pop superstar Justin Bieber with his first studio effort in four years.

Other artists in the mix are rapper Doechii and R&B artist SZA, each with five nominations.

"Golden," the massive hit song from Netflix's animated smash "KPop Demon Hunters," earned three Grammy nods, including one for song of the year.

And up for best new artist are Alex Warren, girl group Katseye, Britain's Olivia Dean, TikTok dancer-turned-singer Addison Rae, The Marias, sombr, Lola Young and Thomas, who was already a Grammy winner two years ago for producing a song by SZA.

Producers Jack Antonoff and Cirkut each earned seven nominations.

There will be two new categories at the 2026 gala: Best album cover and best traditional country album. The existing best country album category is now called best contemporary country album.

Industry watchers will be dissecting the full list of nominees in all 95 categories to see if changes made by the Recording Academy, which hands out the awards, have addressed concerns about diversity.

More than 3,800 new members were admitted to the academy, greatly expanding the number of eligible Grammy voters.

Invitations were also offered to all members of the Latin Recording Academy, which will hand out the Latin Grammys next week in Las Vegas.