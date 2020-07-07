Kayserispor stun Beşiktaş in Turkish Süper Lig

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Hes Kablo Kayserispor defeated Beşiktaş 3-1 in July 6's Turkish Süper Lig match to exit the relegation zone.

Home team Kayserispor scored the opener in the 51st minute as Hasan Hüseyin Acar put the ball into Beşiktaş net with a close-range finish.

Beşiktaş' Canadian midfielder Atiba Hutchinson scored in the far post as the visitors pulled level in the 74th minute.

But Kayserispor took the lead once again as Acar scored from a freekick in the 83rd minute.

Near the end of the match, Ukrainian forward Artem Kravets scored on a counter-attack to clinch the 3-1 win for Kayserispor.

Kayserispor earned an important win as the club climbed to the 14th spot in standings. They have 31 points.

Meanwhile, Beşiktaş were in the fifth place with 50 points.

The Turkish Süper Lig will conclude in four weeks.