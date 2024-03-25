Kate Middleton 'touched' by support following cancer diagnosis

Catherine, Princess of Wales, has said she is "enormously touched" by the support she has received from around the world following her shock announcement that she is being treated for cancer.

Catherine, 42, revealed she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy in a video message, triggering a wave of support from global leaders, family members, media and the public.

"The prince and princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the U.K., across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness' message," Catherine and her husband Prince William, the heir to the throne, said in a statement released late on March 23.

"They are extremely moved by the public's warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time."

The announcement ended weeks of wild speculation about Catherine's health, with many praising her courage and others criticising the conspiracies that spread over her absence.

The candid disclosure leaves the British monarchy in crisis with King Charles III just weeks ago revealing he was also battling cancer.

Following other warm words from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the White House, British newspapers hailed her courage.

"Kate, you are not alone" read the front page of The Sun.

In her statement, Kate, as the princess is widely known, admitted the diagnosis was a "huge shock" and asked for "time, space and privacy" as she completes chemotherapy.

In the video, she said it had taken them time to explain the situation to Prince George, aged 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Prince Louis, "and to reassure them that I am going to be OK."

