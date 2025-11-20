Kastabala Theater digs reveal new mask reliefs

OSMANİYE
Excavations at Kastabala — often called the “Ephesus of Çukurova” — have uncovered new mask reliefs in the ancient city’s Roman theater, shedding fresh light on the cultural life of the settlement.

Associate Professor Faris Demir, the excavation director, said the newly uncovered masks offer significant clues about the artistic practices of the period. Among the latest finds is a striking relief of an elderly philosopher, a discovery he says enhances Kastabala’s importance as a cultural crossroads of Eastern and Western traditions.

Demir noted that philosopher depictions are rarely seen among theatrical mask reliefs. “This figure is strong evidence that the Kastabala Theater functioned not only as a venue for tragedy and comedy but also as a space where philosophical and literary discussions took place,” he said.

He added that the discovery strengthens Kastabala’s position among Türkiye’s notable scientific archaeological excavations and has drawn considerable attention from both local and international visitors.

Ongoing excavations continue in the colonnaded street and theater area, where numerous architectural fragments of the stage building have been identified. According to Demir, these finds make it possible for the stage structure to be reconstructed and restored in the future.

“We aim to uncover, revive and preserve Kastabala,” he said. “Previous seasons also yielded mask reliefs depicting tragedy and comedy. With the newly uncovered pieces, the architectural elements of the stage building are now sufficient to consider raising it again.”

The latest discoveries highlight the theater’s dual role: an entertainment venue and a cultural center where philosophical and literary activities once animated the ancient city.

 

Anti-terror panel to visit Öcalan but CHP won’t take part
