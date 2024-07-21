Kars unveils its historical treasures with EU-funded project

Ataberk Ergin - KARS

A major EU-funded project has revitalized the eastern province of Kars, enhancing its historical identity and tourism potential.

The "City of Kars with its Historical Identity Project," funded by the European Union Pre-Accession Assistance Fund (IPA) and implemented by Türkiye's Ministry of Industry and Technology under the Competitive Sectors Operational Program (CISOP), began in 2021.

The Serhat Development Agency oversees the project, which has a total budget of approximately 5.5 million euro. The EU contributes 85 percent of the funding, while Türkiye covers the remaining 15 percent.

Significant renovations have been completed as part of the project's construction component. Facade improvements for 23 registered and nine unregistered buildings on Haydar Aliyev Street in center of Kars, along with pavement and road renovations, lighting, landscaping, and the installation of signboards and street furniture, were carried out. Additionally, protective fences, street furniture, and directional signs have been added to the Ani Ruins, a historical site in the region. As of July 2023, these construction efforts were completed.

The technical assistance component of the project focuses on enhancing Kars' tourism sector. This includes current situation analyses, strategy and action plan development, establishment of a tourism governance structure, service quality improvement, and promotional activities at both national and international levels.

During a recent visit hosted by the Serhat Development Agency, a group of Turkish journalists, including myself, explored Kars' rich tourism potential. Often overlooked by mainstream tourism enthusiasts, the eastern parts of Türkiye are home to a rich history, diverse cultural mosaic, natural beauty, and culinary delights.

The Russian occupation of Kars has left a significant architectural legacy, with buildings such as the station, customs building, and Cheltikov Mansion reflecting Baltic architecture.

First settlement of Turks in Anatolia: Ani

The Ani Ruins, dating back to between 800 AD and 1200 AD, mark the beginning of Anatolia's Silk Road. With a population once rivaling that of Istanbul, Ani housed over 20 well-preserved buildings, including the Abul Menuchehr Mosque, the first mosque built by Turks in Anatolia in 1072.

Other notable structures include the Great Cathedral (Fethiye Mosque), Tigran Honents Church, the Monastery of the Hripsimian Virgins, Seljukian Caravansary, St. Prkich (Keçel) Church, and the Silk Road Bridge.

Ani, added to the UNESCO World Heritage list in 2016, represents a blend of Armenian and Seljuk architectures, preserved amidst natural and human-induced destruction. The site, once a military zone until 2003, is now protected by Türkiye's Ministry of Culture. Entrance fees are 60 Turkish liras for Turkish citizens and eight euros for foreign tourists.

Kars also hosts the Ebul Hasan Harakani Mausoleum, honoring one of the first Muslim Sufi saints in Anatolia. Harakani's influence extended to renowned figures like Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi.

Nurullah Karaca, Secretary General of the Serhat Development Agency, provided insights into the project’s goals. "We aim to repurpose seven Russian buildings for tourism and restore the number of tourists to previous levels, potentially increasing annual visitors from 200,000 to 1 million," he stated.

Murat Kılıçbey, a lecturer from Kafkas University, highlighted the "Farm Tourism" project in Koşapınar village, promoting village life and culture as an alternative to traditional tourism. This project aligns with global trends in AGRO tourism, offering economic models beyond agriculture and animal husbandry.

Kars' natural beauty, particularly during winter, attracts winter sports and adventure enthusiasts. Popular activities include visiting the frozen Çıldır Lake for ice-skating and sleigh rides.

Kars' culinary scene is another attraction, with renowned aged Kashar cheese, gruyere, and various honey types. The province is also famous for its unique Kars goose dish, boiled and roasted, served with pilaf. Traditional dishes like Evelik soup and Piti are also highlights.

Kars also carries the bitter memory of the Battle of Sarıkamış during World War I, where approximately 60,000 Ottoman soldiers perished due to harsh winter conditions.

This comprehensive project not only revitalizes Kars' historical and cultural heritage but also aims to significantly boost its tourism potential, drawing attention to a region rich in history and natural beauty.