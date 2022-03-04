Kardashian divorce from Ye finalized by LA judge

  • March 04 2022 07:00:00

LOS ANGELES
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian officially became single again on March 2, after a Los Angeles judge finalized her divorce from rapper Ye, whom she married in 2014.

Kardashian appeared before the court virtually but Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was represented only by his lawyer, who brought no objection to the end of the marriage.

Ye had publicly fought the separation, including with social media posts imploring Kardashian to reconcile.
Kardashian filed for divorce last year after months of press reports about marital strife and as Ye battled with mental health issues.

“I very much desire to be divorced,” Kardashian wrote in a declaration filed last week.
“I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so,” added the 41-year-old megastar.
The couple have four children: eight-year-old daughter North, son Saint, six, daughter Chicago, four, and two-year-old son Psalm.

The pair began dating in 2012 and married two years later, rapidly became one of the world’s most instantly recognizable couples.
But their union ran into trouble with reports of bizarre outbursts from Ye, 44, who suffers from bipolar disorder.

