Kardashian awarded 1 euro for 2016 Paris robbery

Kardashian awarded 1 euro for 2016 Paris robbery

PARIS
Kardashian awarded 1 euro for 2016 Paris robbery

Kim Kardashian arrives to testify regarding the 2016 robbery in Paris.

A Paris court has awarded Kim Kardashian a symbolic 1 euro in damages for a 2016 armed robbery in which she was restrained at gunpoint and robbed of jewelry worth millions of euros.


Her friend and stylist Simone Harouche, who was present at the residence when the robbery occurred, was also awarded 1 euro.


“Today’s decision is not about the compensation, but about accountability and recognition,” they said in a statement provided to People magazine.


They thanked the French justice system and those who supported them during the case, adding that they hoped to continue recovering from the trauma.


The robbery took place in October 2016 while Kardashian was staying at the Hotel de Pourtales during Paris Fashion Week.


A group of men, some posing as police officers, entered the building during the early hours of the morning. Kardashian was held at gunpoint, bound with plastic ties and tape and placed in a bathroom while the assailants searched the residence.


The group escaped with jewelry worth millions of euros, including an engagement ring her then-husband, rapper Kanye West, gave her. Most of the stolen jewelry was never recovered.


French authorities arrested 17 suspects during the investigation, and 10 people eventually stood trial in Paris in 2025.


Seven men and one woman were convicted in May 2025 of offenses connected to the heist.


The defendants became known in the French media as “les papys braqueurs,” or the “grandpa robbers,” because several were in their 60s and 70s when the case reached trial.


The civil judgment came nearly a decade after the robbery and determined the damages to be paid to Kardashian and others affected by the crime.

France,

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