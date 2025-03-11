Karahantepe to receive protective roof

ANKARA

In a groundbreaking move for heritage preservation, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has announced the installation of a protective roof at the ancient site of Karahantepe in the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa, where ongoing excavations shed light on human history.

"With the Legacy for the Future Project in Karahantepe, we are taking a major step. By introducing a protective roof to the excavation site, we are carrying the traces of millennia into the future. A 5,000-square-meter area will now be preserved without disrupting its natural texture. The elegant and environmentally harmonious design provides an organic integration with the land through its undulating form. With openings that allow natural ventilation and a structural system that minimizes columns, functionality and aesthetics come together. Karahantepe is the shared heritage of humanity. We are determined to pass this legacy on to future generations," he said.

According to a statement from the ministry, Karahantepe, which dates back to the 9000s B.C. and hosts significant findings, has so far revealed numerous public structures adorned with human and animal statues.

Most recently, a wild donkey figure discovered last summer once again highlighted the region’s historical significance. The ongoing excavations cover a 5,000-square-meter area, which will be fully protected under this new project.

The protective roof is designed to safeguard the site without damaging its natural texture. Offering organic harmony with the terrain through its undulating form, the project also enhances indoor comfort with openings that allow natural ventilation.

The modular structure, designed to preserve the original form of the excavation site, minimizes the number of columns, combining aesthetics and functionality.

The project offers flexibility for expansion and adaptation, providing room for future work.