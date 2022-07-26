Kandilli Observatory on watch for 10 years

  • July 26 2022 07:00:00

Kandilli Observatory on watch for 10 years

ISTANBUL - Demirören News Agency
Kandilli Observatory on watch for 10 years

The units of Istanbul’s Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute have been making observations to detect a possible earthquake and measure the risk of a tsunami in and around Türkiye since 2012.

“We work with a team of 25 people at the center,” said Haluk Özener, a professor and the head of the institute.

The professor said that the base operates 24/7 and eight of the experts are staying on the campus of Boğaziçi University, where the institute is located, adding that when a big earthquake occurs, all of them come to the center and intervene immediately.

Depending on the magnitude and location of the earthquake, a warning message or an observation message is given to certain regions, Özener said.

When the magnitude of the quake is over 5.5, a warning is sent to Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) within seven minutes, according to Özener.

“We have sent 38 warning messages for tsunami in the last 10 years, first to AFAD and then to 13 different countries in the region,” he added.

Turkish,

TÜRKIYE Name-alike Turkish singer wants duet with Eminem

Name-alike Turkish singer wants duet with Eminem
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey slams US over Syria move

    Turkey slams US over Syria move

  2. Common knee osteoarthritis jab ‘ineffective:’ Study

    Common knee osteoarthritis jab ‘ineffective:’ Study

  3. Former Foreign Minister Türkmen passed away

    Former Foreign Minister Türkmen passed away

  4. Russian spacecraft delivers new crew to ISS

    Russian spacecraft delivers new crew to ISS

  5. Last call for Karakoç exhibition at Linart

    Last call for Karakoç exhibition at Linart
Recommended
Name-alike Turkish singer wants duet with Eminem

Name-alike Turkish singer wants duet with Eminem
Some 281,000 tourists toured skies with hot air balloons in 6 months: Minister

Some 281,000 tourists toured skies with hot air balloons in 6 months: Minister
Project to save Lake Marmara completed

Project to save Lake Marmara completed
Convicts to undergo medical examination without handcuffs

Convicts to undergo medical examination without handcuffs
Over 72,000 books published in 2021: TUİK

Over 72,000 books published in 2021: TUİK
Greece’s push backs recorded by drone: Ministry

Greece’s push backs recorded by drone: Ministry
WORLD UK’s Sunak vows to get tough on China if he becomes PM

UK’s Sunak vows to get tough on China if he becomes PM

Rishi Sunak on Sunday promised to get tough on China if he becomes Britain’s next prime minister, calling the Asian superpower the "number one threat" to domestic and global security.

ECONOMY Ryanair flies back into quarterly profit

Ryanair flies back into quarterly profit

Irish budget airline Ryanair said yesterday that it returned to profit in the first quarter as demand jumped on the travel sector’s nascent recovery from the COVID pandemic.  
SPORTS Korir, Pichardo add world titles to Olympic crowns

Korir, Pichardo add world titles to Olympic crowns

Kenya’s Emmanuel Korir and Pedro Pichardo of Portugal added world titles to their respective Olympic crowns on July 23, but there was injury heartbreak for Canada’s Damian Warner in the decathlon.