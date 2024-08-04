Kamala Harris, Donald Trump spar over debate dates

Kamala Harris, Donald Trump spar over debate dates

WASHINGTON
Kamala Harris, Donald Trump spar over debate dates

Kamala Harris's campaign branded Donald Trump "scared" on Aug. 3 after he proposed changing the debate schedule.

Trump said he was willing to debate Harris on Fox News network on Sept. 4, while declining to participate in a previously scheduled debate on ABC.

Trump pitched the idea on his Truth Social media platform before flying to Atlanta on Aug. 3 and gathering supporters in the same arena where his White House rival had addressed an energized crowd of some 10,000 on July 30.

The former president repeatedly attacked Harris and unleashed his extreme scaremongering on illegal immigration, falsely claiming there is a flood of murderers from around the world.

As for debating Harris, Trump said he had "agreed" to the plan with Fox. And he said it would occur in Pennsylvania before a live audience.

"We're doing one with Fox, if she shows up," Trump told his Atlanta rally. "I don't think she's going to show up. She can't talk."

The Harris campaign dismissed Trump's idea as "games."

"Donald Trump is running scared and trying to back out of the debate he already agreed to and running straight to Fox News to bail him out," Harris's campaign communications director Michael Tyler said in a statement. "He needs to... show up to the debate he already committed to on Sept 10."

Trump's proposal to confront Harris on Fox, a network that has long supported him, was his latest effort to recapture momentum in a campaign that had been focused on a rematch against Joe Biden, until the 81-year-old dramatically dropped his reelection bid last month.

Since then Harris, 59, has reenergized the Democratic base.

Elections,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Baby dies after ICU ceiling collapse at Istanbul hospital

Baby dies after ICU ceiling collapse at Istanbul hospital
LATEST NEWS

  1. Baby dies after ICU ceiling collapse at Istanbul hospital

    Baby dies after ICU ceiling collapse at Istanbul hospital

  2. Intel academy issues report on Israeli far-right

    Intel academy issues report on Israeli far-right

  3. Kamala Harris, Donald Trump spar over debate dates

    Kamala Harris, Donald Trump spar over debate dates

  4. Gaza food blogger serves 'hope on a plate' to war-weary kids

    Gaza food blogger serves 'hope on a plate' to war-weary kids

  5. Tourists flock to Ballet Festival in Bodrum

    Tourists flock to Ballet Festival in Bodrum
Recommended
Israeli strikes kill at least 19 in Gaza

Israeli strikes kill at least 19 in Gaza
Ukraine intensifies its long-range strikes on Russia

Ukraine intensifies its long-range strikes on Russia

Maduro ‘will not accept opposition to usurp presidency’

Maduro ‘will not accept opposition to usurp presidency’
UK government vows consequences for far-right rioters

UK government vows 'consequences' for far-right rioters
37 killed after Al-Shabaab attacks Mogadishu beach

37 killed after Al-Shabaab attacks Mogadishu beach
Bangladesh protests demand PM resign, army stands by the people

Bangladesh protests demand PM resign, army stands 'by the people'
WORLD Kamala Harris, Donald Trump spar over debate dates

Kamala Harris, Donald Trump spar over debate dates

Kamala Harris's campaign branded Donald Trump "scared" on Aug. 3 after he proposed changing the debate schedule.

ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Türkiye secures QF spot with win over Dominican Republic

Türkiye secures QF spot with win over Dominican Republic

Turkish women's volleyball team triumphed over the Dominican Republic 3-1 in their second match at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 1, clinching a place in the quarterfinals.

﻿