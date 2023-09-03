Kamada fires Lazio to shock win at champions Napoli

NAPLES, Italy

Daichi Kamada handed Napoli the first defeat of their Serie A title defense on Sept. 2 with the winning goal in Lazio's eventful 2-1 win in Naples.

Japan midfielder Kamada lashed in his first goal for Lazio since signing from Eintracht Frankfurt this summer in the 52nd minute to give Lazio their first points of the season.

Luis Alberto netted Lazio's opener in a deserved win which lifted Maurizio Sarri's side from the relegation zone and into mid-table.

Lazio was unlucky not to win by more at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona as they had two further goals from Mattia Zaccagni and debutant Matteo Guendouzi, who was excellent as a second half substitute, ruled out for offside.

"Everyone put themselves on the line... tonight we showed what we could do against the best team in Serie A," said Luis Alberto to DAZN.

"It wasn't an easy week for us or for me and this brilliant display helped us to shake off a few things."

Piotr Zielinski leveled for Napoli almost immediately after Luis Alberto's 30th minute opener but the host did very littlonce Kamada put Lazio in front.

Defeat for Rudi Garcia's team allows AC Milan to stay alone at the top of Serie A thanks to their third straight win, 2-1 at struggling Roma on Friday night.

Doubling satisfying for Lazio is that its impressive win at the home of last season's Scudetto winner also drops Roma into the bottom three.