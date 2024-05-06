Kakava, Hıdırellez festivities held in Edirne

EDIRNE

The celebrations of Kakava and Hıdırellez, marking the onset of spring and recognized on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List, recently have taken place in the western province of Edirne.

Starting with the energetic Roma dance group performances which set the tone for the evening’s festivities, locals in traditional attire further added color to the event.

Despite a brief delay caused by a midday downpour, the three-day festival, which took place May 4 through 6, sprang to life in the twilight hours at the Sarayiçi Peninsula.

At the heart of the celebration is the tradition of hanging wishes on trees. Citizens, young and old, penned their hopes and wishes onto colorful strips of paper and hung them on trees.

Meanwhile on the stage at Er Square, where the renowned Kırkpınar oil wrestling competitions take place, dance troupes from across the region entertained the audience with their performances.

Attendees such as Oğuzhan Konuk and his friends reveled in the festive atmosphere, undeterred by the earlier rain.

“It is like this every day in Edirne. The weather prevented it a little bit today, but it started, albeit late," Konuk said.

“We came to have fun with 9/8 songs and make our wishes by lighting the fire. Our wishes will be for my friend and myself... and for Galatasaray's championship.”

The lighting of the big Kakava fire is the highlight in the last day of the event. After a day-long festival, wishes are made on the banks of the Tunca River, hung on trees and thrown into the river in the morning.

The celebration marks an especially joyous period for the vibrant Roma community in Edirne.

Tuncay Derebeyi, a resident of a Roma neighborhood, said, “The start of Kakava makes us ecstatic. There is great excitement in us, a feeling that cannot be described. We are fidgety inside.”

“If you go and look at our neighborhood, there is a festive atmosphere. We invite everyone who wants to come here and join us,” he added.

Meanwhile, families like Ulviye Kara’s embraced the opportunity to spend quality time together, sharing in the joy of the occasion.

“We are very happy to celebrate Kakava every year with our children. We wear our beautiful clothes and dance,” Kara said.

The much-anticipated spring festivals attracted scores of people from other cities, with hotel occupancies reaching their full capacity.

Guests arriving for the festivities typically stay for two days and also take the opportunity to explore Edirne’s historical landmarks and tourist attractions.