Kadıköy, Beşiktaş ‘most traveled places’

ISTANBUL
A taxi application has announced that the most traveled districts in Istanbul are Kadıköy and Ataşehir on the Anatolian side, and Beşiktaş and Şişli on the European side in 2022.

The highest number of trips took place around 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., while taxis were more preferred between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. on the weekends, according to BiTaksi’s 2022 usage habits index.

Kadıköy and Ataşehir on the Anatolian side, Beşiktaş and Şişli on the European side were the most visited destinations of all the taxi trips, BiTaksi announced.

Serving in 15 cities of the country, the app was opened more than 200 million times this year and downloaded 2.5 million times.

The longest trip was between the southern province of Antalya and its Alanya district with a distance of 138 kilometers. It was followed by two others from Istanbul to the nearby province of Sakarya’s Sapanca district and from the central Anatolian province of Kayseri to iconic tourist attraction Cappadocia.

A third of trips were paid online, while 20 percent of them paid by card were tipped. The highest tip was 350 Turkish Liras.

