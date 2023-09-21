Kabataş High School to host Prince Edward

Beyazıt Şenbük - ISTANBUL
Kabataş High School, one of the country's most prestigious educational institutions, is preparing to host Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, during his visit within the scope of an international educational network.

Prince Edward, who will be visiting the school for the International Duke of Edinburgh's Award Program, will be the second member of the Royal Family to visit Kabataş High School after his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince Edward is set to arrive in Türkiye next week to conduct various engagements. Muharrem Bayrak, the principal of Kabataş High School, plans to present Prince Edward with a tableau featuring a photograph from Queen Elizabeth II's visit in 2008 and her signature from the school's guestbook.

Speaking to the daily Hürriyet regarding the preparations for hosting the duke and the educational project that prompted this visit, Bayrak noted that the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award known as the International Youth Award Program in Türkiye, is implemented at his school.

This program, one of the world's leading youth education initiatives, has seen the participation of over 13 million students worldwide and operates in more than 130 countries, he said.

"Certificates are awarded to students based on activities conducted within the program. These certificates serve as significant references during their admissions to foreign universities. Kabataş High School is a dedicated institution that rigorously implements all facets of this program with its voluntary students. Our school has become the face of the program in Türkiye."

The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award was established in 1956 by Prince Philip, the former Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II. Türkiye joined the program in 1995.

