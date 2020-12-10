Justice system should prioritize trial without arrest: Minister

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

The main priority of Turkey’s justice system should be trial without arrest, the country’s justice minister said on Dec. 9.

"In cases where it is necessary to consider an arrest, this decision should be applied in a measured and proportioned manner," Abdulhamit Gül told lawmakers during the 2021 budget debates in the Turkish parliament.

Gül noted that the arrest rate in Turkey has dropped to 16% as of December while the rate was 41% in 2002.

He said the ministry was focused on completing the country's human rights action plan.

"We are preparing this document with a vision of trustworthy and accessible justice and a participatory and pluralistic approach," Gğl said.

"Our action plan will include both regulations to improve our legislation and activities that will improve implementation. The main target of the action plan is to strengthen the rule of law based on human rights.”

Turkey will prepare a new human rights action plan as part of the country’s judicial reform package.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan declared last month that his administration would enact sweeping reforms in the economy and judiciary with new steps that would raise the standards of democratic rights and freedoms.

He also stressed the importance of protecting the balance between security and freedom.

Treasury and Finance Minister Lütfi Elvan also spoke on his ministry’s goals.

"In the upcoming period, we aim to increase employment and the welfare of our citizens with sustainable and quality growth," Elvan said.

"We will resolutely continue to fight inflation by protecting macroeconomic stability. [...] We will accelerate our new reforms in a transparent, predictable and accountable structure.”