Justice Ministry plans reforms for family liability in child cases

Justice Ministry plans reforms for family liability in child cases

ANKARA
Justice Ministry plans reforms for family liability in child cases

The Justice Ministry is set to implement new regulations addressing crimes committed by children, including provisions that may hold families legally responsible, Minister Akın Gürlek said on April 17.

Speaking to the A Haber news channel, Gürlek said that authorities will introduce measures such as increasing penalties for children who commit crime, tightening regulations on social media and taking action against online and broadcast content that may encourage or glorify violence.

Gürlek stated that the planned framework will not only focus on the perpetrators of crimes but also extend to the environment in which they are raised, including those who fail in their duty of supervision.

“If necessary, we will also bring into consideration the responsibility of families in cases where they neglect their duty of care and supervision, particularly in violent crimes such as homicide,” he said.

He also announced planned amendments concerning firearms, noting that even licensed weapons must be securely stored at home in a way that prevents children’s access

Gürlek further said the government is considering classifying murders committed in schools and similar institutions as aggravated murder.

The statement came after an April 15 school shooting in the southern province of Kahramanmaraş in which eight students and one teacher were killed. The attacker used firearms belonging to his father, a former police officer. The father said the weapons were kept in a locked safe at home, although the attacker was still able to access them.

Türkiye, child cases,

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