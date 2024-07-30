Justice minister backs revision in family law

ANKARA

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç has reiterated the necessity for legislative amendments in family regulations concerning issues such as divorce and women's surnames following the marriage.

"There are certain problems related to civil law, specifically in the domain of family law. Divorce cases should not take long, especially women might be victimized in these situations. Lengthy lawsuits can lead to these undesirable outcomes," Tunç stated in an interview with private TV broadcaster NTV on July 30.

He noted that previous statements about major changes in family law sparked criticism and misconceptions, clarifying that this would be a revision rather than an overhaul.

"Our civil code underwent a comprehensive reform in 2001. Hence, our civil code is a crucial foundational law, especially concerning both individual and family law. Over the years, as societal needs evolve, necessary amendments will naturally follow,” the minister explained.

"This process is perpetual. Society is not static; new needs can emerge. The reform process will continue uninterrupted."

Last week, the parliament halted discussions on a judicial regulation that includes a provision preventing married women from using their maiden names without adopting their husbands’ surnames, with the intention of resuming talks in the new parliamentary term starting in October.

Tunç emphasized that the decision on this matter lies with the members of the parliament.

Regarding lawsuits filed over insults made via social media, Tunç mentioned that his ministry is also working on reducing these incidents.

"Insults on social media have increased. We are working on measures to prevent this. We aim to subject insults committed through social media to preliminary review, with regulations in place to reduce such offenses."

The new judicial reform envisages to only impose fines, closing off the litigation process.

The prosecution will determine a prison sentence for the offender for the insult, and it will be converted to monetary fine of 100 Turkish Liras per day. The specified amount for prepayment can be paid in three equal installments.