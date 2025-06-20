Justice minister announces plan for family mediation for non-violent legal disputes

ANKARA

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç has announced plans to introduce a family mediation system for non-violent domestic legal disputes, aiming to ease the burden on courts and protect families from prolonged litigation.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Justice and Development Party’s (AKP) parliamentary group meeting, Tunç emphasized that the initiative will not apply to cases involving domestic violence. “In family mediation, we will introduce the possibility of applying to a mediator before filing a lawsuit for family law disputes that do not involve violence,” Tunç said.

He underlined that the goal is to handle cases such as divorce, alimony and compensation more amicably. “We want to prevent long divorce proceedings, so individuals can move on with their lives and avoid further harm to women and children,” he added.

The new regulation is expected to be submitted to the parliament soon, as part of the government’s broader judicial reform agenda. Tunç stated that the proposal aligns with the goals outlined in the 4th Judicial Reform Strategy Document.

The family mediation plan comes amid the government’s broader focus on 2025 as Türkiye’s “Year of the Family.” Announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the initiative aims to strengthen family institutions, promote well-being and support policies that protect women, children and the elderly.

Tunç said the Justice Ministry seeks to contribute to these efforts by offering solutions that reduce emotional and legal strain on families. When asked about the timeline for presenting the proposal to parliament, Tunç responded, “This depends on the will of the parliament and MPs. It may be delayed until October.”

Türkiye’s divorce rate reached an all-time high in 2024, according to the country’s statistics bureau. Figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed that over 187,000 couples divorced last year, marking a notable rise from the previous year.

Specifically, 33.7 percent of divorces transpired within the first five years of marriage, while 21.3 percent occurred between the sixth and 10th years.