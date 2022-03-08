Judge set to question juror who convicted Ghislaine Maxwell

  • March 08 2022 09:28:00

Judge set to question juror who convicted Ghislaine Maxwell

NEW YORK
Judge set to question juror who convicted Ghislaine Maxwell

A U.S. judge was set Tuesday to question one of the jurors who convicted the British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell of helping the millionaire Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls.

Maxwell’s lawyers say the verdict should be thrown out over the juror’s apparent failure to disclose before the trial began that he’d been a victim of childhood sexual abuse.
U.S. Judge Alison J. Nathan intends to ask the juror why he failed to note his personal history on a questionnaire during the jury selection process.

Maxwell’s lawyers potentially could have objected to the man’s presence on the jury on the grounds that he might not be fair to a person accused of a similar crime.
Maxwell’s sentencing is scheduled for June.
The juror, identified in court papers only as Juror No. 50, did several media interviews after the trial in which he revealed he’d been abused. He described persuading some fellow jurors during deliberations that a victim’s imperfect memory of abuse doesn’t mean it didn’t happen.

All potential jurors in the case had been asked to fill out a screening form in early November that asked, “Have you or a friend or family member ever been the victim of sexual harassment, sexual abuse, or sexual assault? (This includes actual or attempted sexual assault or other unwanted sexual advance, including by a stranger, acquaintance, supervisor, teacher, or family member.)”
The juror checked “No.”

The juror said in the interviews he flew through the questionnaire and didn’t remember being asked that question, which was No. 48 on the form.
Prosecutors said they expect to offer the juror immunity in return for his testimony. His lawyer said the juror would have invoked his Fifth Amendment privilege without it.
Defense lawyers for Maxwell asked the judge to immediately order a new trial, but she said she could not do so without questioning the juror.

Nathan also checked “No” on a question which asked: “Have you, or any of your relatives or close friends, ever been a victim of a crime?”
Maxwell, 60, was convicted of sex trafficking and other charges after a monthlong trial that featured testimony from four women who said she played a role in setting them up for abuse by Epstein.
Epstein killed himself in August 2019 as he awaited trial at a federal jail in New York on related sex trafficking charges.
Maxwell says she’s innocent.

WORLD Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine, Pentagon says

Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine, Pentagon says
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish, Russian, Ukrainian top diplomats to meet in Antalya: Çavuşoğlu

    Turkish, Russian, Ukrainian top diplomats to meet in Antalya: Çavuşoğlu

  2. EU praises Turkey’s role in Ukraine, proposes cooperation

    EU praises Turkey’s role in Ukraine, proposes cooperation

  3. Simit-seller in suit attracts customers

    Simit-seller in suit attracts customers

  4. Greek PM due to visit Turkey

    Greek PM due to visit Turkey

  5. Blizzard to hit Istanbul on weekend

    Blizzard to hit Istanbul on weekend
Recommended
Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine, Pentagon says

Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine, Pentagon says
As virus cases go from 1 to 24,000, New Zealand changes tack

As virus cases go from 1 to 24,000, New Zealand changes tack
Russia dangles prospect of safe corridors, Ukraine skeptical

Russia dangles prospect of safe corridors, Ukraine skeptical
US officials say Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine: WSJ

US officials say Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine: WSJ
Netflix suspends service in Russia over Ukraine invasion: US media

Netflix suspends service in Russia over Ukraine invasion: US media
Germany looks to reform Nazi-era abortion information laws

Germany looks to reform Nazi-era abortion information laws
WORLD Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine, Pentagon says

Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine, Pentagon says

Russia is recruiting Syrians and other foreign fighters as it ramps up its assault on Ukraine, the Pentagon said on March 7. 
ECONOMY AutoFi closes $85 million in funding to accelerate growth

AutoFi closes $85 million in funding to accelerate growth

AutoFi, the leading commerce platform for digital automotive sales and financing, announced yesterday it has closed $85 million in funding valuing the company at nearly $700 million.
SPORTS 10-man Fenerbahçe holds Trabzonspor to draw

10-man Fenerbahçe holds Trabzonspor to draw

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor was held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Fenerbahçe on March 6, leaving behind a tough away game as the season’s end fast approaches.