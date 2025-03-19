Journalist Saymaz detained in Gezi Park protest probe

ISTANBUL
Turkish authorities detained journalist İsmail Saymaz on March 19, accusing him of aiding an attempt to overthrow the government with his alleged role in the 2013 Gezi Park protests.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Saymaz was in contact with Osman Kavala regarding the establishment of a news website and a planned television channel.

Kavala is currently serving a life sentence after he was convicted of orchestrating the demonstrations that initially erupted in opposition to a controversial redevelopment project that sought to construct a replica of Ottoman-era barracks in Istanbul’s central park nearly 12 years ago.

What began as a localized demonstration escalated into a nationwide anti-government movement, drawing thousands to the streets.

The prosecution argued that Saymaz was trying to spread the protests across Türkiye.

“It has been determined that he took an active role in Gezi Park and tried to provoke citizens against law enforcement officers by giving information on social media that is incompatible with reality,” an official statement said.

The investigation also linked Saymaz to other figures convicted or accused in the Gezi case, including Can Atalay, Çiğdem Mater Utku and Ayşe Mücella Yapıcı, citing extensive communication between them at the time.

“Investigations to identify all individuals who were found to have participated in directing and organizing the Gezi Park protests will deepen,’ the prosecutor's office said.

The revival of Gezi-related investigations gained momentum in January following the arrest of prominent talent agent Ayşe Barım, who was accused of encouraging actors under her management to participate in the demonstrations. As part of the ongoing probe, several well-known actors were also summoned for questioning.

This week, Türkiye’s media watchdog RTÜK submitted archival footage from six television networks covering the Gezi protests to the prosecutor’s office. Authorities reviewing the footage may issue further detention orders in the coming days.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() M23 group seizes key town in DR Congo

M23 group seizes key town in DR Congo
