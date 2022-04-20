Journalist arrested for ‘illegally obtaining information’

  • April 20 2022 14:34:00

Journalist arrested for ‘illegally obtaining information’

ANKARA
Journalist arrested for ‘illegally obtaining information’

Journalist İbrahim Haskoloğlu has been arrested for illegally obtaining and disseminating personal information.

Haskoloğlu shared on social media what he claimed to be the ID cards of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Hakan Fidan, the head of Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MİT).

“Some two months ago, a hacker group contacted me. They claimed they hacked data from government websites and shared information with me on some state officials, including ID cards,” he wrote on social media.

The Interior Ministry filed a complaint against the journalist. Haskoloğlu was detained on April 19 in Istanbul and later referred to a court, which ruled for his arrest for illegally obtaining and disseminating personal data.

TURKEY Journalist arrested for ‘illegally obtaining information’

Journalist arrested for ‘illegally obtaining information’
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey lifts visa for Polish nationals

    Turkey lifts visa for Polish nationals

  2. Ukraine gets warplanes as Mariupol officer warns facing ’last days’

    Ukraine gets warplanes as Mariupol officer warns facing ’last days’

  3. Attack on bus carrying prison guards kills one in Bursa

    Attack on bus carrying prison guards kills one in Bursa

  4. Istanbul’s Şişli named most-developed district in Turkey

    Istanbul’s Şişli named most-developed district in Turkey

  5. Operation Claw-Lock continues as planned: Ministry

    Operation Claw-Lock continues as planned: Ministry
Recommended
The gov’t unable to meet 2023 goals: İYİ Party leader

The gov’t unable to meet 2023 goals: İYİ Party leader
PKK on brink of collapse, defense minister says

PKK on brink of collapse, defense minister says
HDP submits defense over closure case

HDP submits defense over closure case
Attack on bus carrying prison guards kills one in Bursa

Attack on bus carrying prison guards kills one in Bursa
Palestinian cause, ties with Israel different cases: Erdoğan

Palestinian cause, ties with Israel different cases: Erdoğan
Turkey lifts visa for Polish nationals

Turkey lifts visa for Polish nationals
WORLD Judge sends Assange extradition decision to UK government

Judge sends Assange extradition decision to UK government

A British judge on Wednesday formally approved the extradition of Julian Assange to the United States to face spying charges. The case will now go to Britain’s interior minister for a decision, though the WikiLeaks founder still has legal avenues of appeal.

ECONOMY IMF cuts global GDP growth forecast to 3.6 pct amid war

IMF cuts global GDP growth forecast to 3.6 pct amid war

The International Monetary Fund on April 19 downgraded the outlook for the world economy this year and next, blaming Russia’s war in Ukraine for disrupting global commerce, pushing up oil prices, threatening food supplies and increasing uncertainty already heightened by the coronavirus and its variants.
SPORTS Bahrain-based investor in talks to buy AC Milan

Bahrain-based investor in talks to buy AC Milan

A Bahrain-based private equity firm is in exclusive talks to buy seven-time European champion AC Milan and become the Italian league’s first Middle East investor, a person with knowledge of the process said.