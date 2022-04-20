Journalist arrested for ‘illegally obtaining information’

ANKARA

Journalist İbrahim Haskoloğlu has been arrested for illegally obtaining and disseminating personal information.

Haskoloğlu shared on social media what he claimed to be the ID cards of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Hakan Fidan, the head of Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MİT).

“Some two months ago, a hacker group contacted me. They claimed they hacked data from government websites and shared information with me on some state officials, including ID cards,” he wrote on social media.

The Interior Ministry filed a complaint against the journalist. Haskoloğlu was detained on April 19 in Istanbul and later referred to a court, which ruled for his arrest for illegally obtaining and disseminating personal data.