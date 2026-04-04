Josiah Citrin and the power of continuity in Los Angeles

Ebru Erke

Some names build something more enduring than stars. Josiah Citrin’s cuisine is not defined solely by his plates but by the relationships he has cultivated over decades, the products he carefully selects and the lasting imprint he leaves on the city he calls home

When I step into Citrin, the first thing I notice is the bar, surrounded by a lively, easygoing crowd. It isn’t loud or chaotic; instead, it moves with a kind of internal rhythm. Locals, long-time regulars, industry insiders… everyone is immersed in their own conversation, yet part of the same atmosphere. Within this flow, Josiah Citrin doesn’t move like a chef, but like a host. He stops by a table, exchanges a few words, then slips back into the kitchen, only to reappear moments later at the bar. These transitions feel seamless, almost instinctive. Here, the dining room and the kitchen don’t exist as separate entities; they feed into one another.

Los Angeles is often perceived through the lens of new openings and trending destinations. The true strength of its dining culture, however, lies in consistency, loyalty and places that have managed to endure. Citrin belongs to that lineage. This is not about capturing attention in a single moment, but about sustaining trust over time. The crowd around him is not driven by curiosity, but by habit and return.

That sense of continuity becomes even clearer in the dual structure he has built under one roof: Citrin and Mélisse. Both are recognized by the Michelin Guide, yet operating in different registers. Mélisse, with its two stars, offers a more focused, highly refined experience. Citrin, holding one star, is more fluid in tone, yet equally precise in execution. The distinction is not merely about format; it reflects how a single culinary language can adapt to different emotional and economic contexts.

At Citrin, despite the energy of the bar, the kitchen runs with discipline. This is not casual in the sense of being relaxed; it is controlled ease. Certain dishes have remained on the menu for years, becoming part of the restaurant’s identity. The lobster ragù pasta, served since day one, continues to define the menu. It is not about technical display; it is about balance. The natural depth of the shellfish, the structure of the sauce and the texture of the pasta all work in quiet alignment. The whole roasted chicken, another signature, appears deceptively simple. Its precision, however, is unmistakable. There is a delicate, shattering crispness on the outside and an unexpectedly juicy interior. It is a reminder that simplicity, when done right, demands rigor.

Caviar appears across the menu as a subtle layer rather than a statement. It enhances without overwhelming, reinforcing the kitchen’s broader philosophy. No element dominates; everything speaks in proportion.

The foundation of this approach can be traced back to Citrin’s early years in France. The discipline of classical French cuisine remains present; it has simply been reshaped by California’s sensibility. The result is not fusion, but filtration. It is a refinement of technique through the lens of seasonality and product. It feels lighter, more direct, more attuned to the ingredient itself.

Nowhere is this more evident than at the Santa Monica Farmers Market. Held every Wednesday and Saturday, it functions as the true starting point of the kitchen. I once joined him there. Moving from stall to stall, he doesn’t simply select ingredients; he engages with them. He tastes, touches, speaks with growers and assesses where each product stands in its season. This is not procurement; it is dialogue. The decisions that shape the plate begin here.

At Mélisse, the same philosophy is distilled into a more concentrated form. Fewer tables, sharper focus and the presence of an open kitchen create a heightened sense of immediacy. Dining here feels less like a sequence of courses, more like a carefully constructed progression. The French influence is more pronounced, yet it never becomes heavy. Combined with California’s product-driven approach, it results in a cuisine that feels both precise and luminous.

What ultimately sets Citrin apart is not just the success of these two restaurants. It is the broader system he has built. Multiple concepts operate simultaneously, each addressing a different context while remaining rooted in the same philosophy. This is not the work of a single-restaurant chef, but of a culinary architect.

Perhaps most defining, however, is the network of people around him. Former team members who return, chefs who have passed through his kitchen, guests who greet him across the room… These are not fleeting interactions. They are the residue of long-term relationships. When people acknowledge him, they are not simply greeting a chef. They are reconnecting with a shared history.

In a time when many chefs build their presence through global visibility, Citrin has taken a different path. He has chosen depth over reach. He may not be the loudest voice on the international stage. Within West Los Angeles, his name carries a different kind of weight. Not just as a restaurant, but as a reflection of continuity, trust and character.