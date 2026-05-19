Brush fire near Los Angeles forces thousands to evacuate

Brush fire near Los Angeles forces thousands to evacuate

LOS ANGELES
Brush fire near Los Angeles forces thousands to evacuate

A Cal Fire aircraft drops fire retardant on the Sandy Fire as it burns in the hills near a residential area in Simi Valley, California on May 18, 2026. (AFP)

A brush fire broke out on May 18 in the suburbs of Los Angeles, spreading rapidly and prompting authorities to issue evacuation orders for thousands of residents.
Dubbed the Sandy Fire, the blaze broke out late Monday morning in Simi Valley, a city of around 125,000 residents about 40 miles (60 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.
Driven by gusts of wind up to 35 mph (56 kmph), the fire reached an area of 1,364 acres (552 hectares) by May 18 evening, according to the CalFire firefighting agency.
The fire tore through one home, but no casualties have been reported.
Evacuations were ordered for parts of Simi Valley and neighboring city Thousand Oaks, while several neighborhoods in northern Los Angeles were put under evacuation warnings.
“Under an Evacuation Warning, residents are not required to leave immediately but are encouraged to be alert and be prepared to evacuate if conditions worsen and an Evacuation Order is issued,” LA Mayor Karen Bass told a press conference.
“At this time, we do not expect the wildfire to reach the City of Los Angeles,” she added.
Although winds weakened as evening fell on May 18, CalFire’s weather forecast said: “Warm temperatures, low afternoon humidity, and terrain-driven winds continue to challenge containment efforts.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran Guards say allowed 26 ships to transit Hormuz since May 19

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