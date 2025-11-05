Jonathan Bailey named People magazine’s 2025 Sexiest Man Alive

Jonathan Bailey named People magazine’s 2025 Sexiest Man Alive

LONDON
Jonathan Bailey named People magazine’s 2025 Sexiest Man Alive

“Wicked” star Jonathan Bailey is People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2025.

The magazine's pick was announced on Nov. 3 night on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Bailey takes the mantle from “The Office” and “Jack Ryan” star John Krasinski, who was the 2024 selection.

“It’s a huge honor,” Bailey, 37, told the magazine. Obviously, I’m incredibly flattered. And it’s completely absurd.”

Bailey had audiences swooning as Prince Fiyero in his 2024 big-screen debut in “Wicked,” the popular movie musical in which he proudly urges fellow students to join him in his shallowness. The second half arrives in theaters Nov. 21.

He dripped with charm as Lord Anthony Bridgerton on Netflix’s “Bridgerton,” and earned a 2024 Emmy nomination for his role in the Showtime series “Fellow Travelers.” Most recently, he starred in “Jurassic World Rebirth,” which came out in July.

Bailey told Fallon that the title was an “honor of a lifetime."

“I’m sort of thrilled that People magazine have invited someone in – bestowed this honor on someone who can really cherish the value of a sexy man," he said.

Bailey told People that he's known he wanted to be an actor since he was 5 years old and his grandmother took him to see a production of the musical “Oliver!” Within two years he had achieved that dream, preforming with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

He's had plenty of stage credits since then, including starring in Shakespeare’s Richard II in London earlier this year.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown
LATEST NEWS

  1. US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

    US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

  2. New country to join Abraham Accords: US envoy

    New country to join Abraham Accords: US envoy

  3. Pope meets with Palestinian president, reiterates urgent need for Gaza aid

    Pope meets with Palestinian president, reiterates urgent need for Gaza aid

  4. Sudan paramilitaries agree to mediators' truce proposal

    Sudan paramilitaries agree to mediators' truce proposal

  5. Israeli jets strike southern Lebanon towns, escalates attacks

    Israeli jets strike southern Lebanon towns, escalates attacks
Recommended
Myra’s figurines on display for the first time

Myra’s figurines on display for the first time
Band keeps Ottoman military music tradition alive

Band keeps Ottoman military music tradition alive
Turkish coffee is Türkiye’s first ‘traditional specialty guaranteed’ registered in EU

Turkish coffee is Türkiye’s first ‘traditional specialty guaranteed’ registered in EU
Director portrays world through children’s eyes

Director portrays world through children’s eyes
Worker dies after medieval tower partly collapses in Rome

Worker dies after medieval tower partly collapses in Rome
Footage from Iranian Shah’s visit to Türkiye unveiled

Footage from Iranian Shah’s visit to Türkiye unveiled
WORLD US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

Travelers across the United States prepared on Nov. 6 for potential chaos ahead of widespread flight cancellations ordered by authorities due to the federal government shutdown.
ECONOMY November sales to give big boost to e-commerce sector

November sales to give big boost to e-commerce sector

Türkiye’s e-commerce industry is preparing for a record-breaking November, with sales expected to reach around 500 billion Turkish Liras ($11.9 billion) during the month’s flurry of discount campaigns.

SPORTS Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray travels to the Netherlands on Nov. 5 to take on Ajax in a Champions League match, hoping to extend its winning streak in the showpiece competition to three matches.
﻿