Jewelry exports hit $6.7 billion in January-October

Jewelry exports hit $6.7 billion in January-October

ISTANBUL
Jewelry exports hit $6.7 billion in January-October

Türkiye’s jewelry exports reached $6.7 billion in the January–October period, continuing an uninterrupted upward trend for the fifth consecutive year.

Despite concerns over global economic activity, fears of recession have eased and demand for luxury goods has shown a notable increase. Expectations that central banks worldwide will maintain easing cycles have also supported this positive outlook.

Against this backdrop, international trade is anticipated to gain momentum, with Türkiye’s jewelry sector standing out for its strong export performance.

According to data from the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TİM), the sector achieved $6.7 billion in exports during the first ten months of 2025, marking consistent growth compared with previous years. Jewelry exports amounted to $6.2 billion in the same period of 2024, $5.7 billion in 2023 and $4.7 billion in 2022.

Overall, Türkiye’s exports rose by 2.2 percent in October, reaching $24 billion. During the same month, jewelry exports climbed 9.2 percent compared with the previous year, accounting for 3.5 percent of total exports.

The United Arab Emirates was the leading destination for Turkish jewelry exports, accounting for $2.4 billion in sales.

It was followed by Hong Kong with $496.3 million, Switzerland with $409.4 million, the United States with $367.7 million and Libya with $335.2 million.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish-flagged vessel hit by drone in Ukraine

Turkish-flagged vessel hit by drone in Ukraine
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish-flagged vessel hit by drone in Ukraine

    Turkish-flagged vessel hit by drone in Ukraine

  2. Chemical leak suspected in Istanbul hotel poisoning incident

    Chemical leak suspected in Istanbul hotel poisoning incident

  3. Türkiye dismantles over 550 criminal networks this year

    Türkiye dismantles over 550 criminal networks this year

  4. Private sector loans rise to $206 billion in September

    Private sector loans rise to $206 billion in September

  5. World Bank seals 554.4 mln euro deal to boost Istanbul’s disaster preparedness

    World Bank seals 554.4 mln euro deal to boost Istanbul’s disaster preparedness
Recommended
Private sector loans rise to $206 billion in September

Private sector loans rise to $206 billion in September
World Bank seals 554.4 mln euro deal to boost Istanbul’s disaster preparedness

World Bank seals 554.4 mln euro deal to boost Istanbul’s disaster preparedness
EU predicts less eurozone 2026 growth due to trade tensions

EU predicts less eurozone 2026 growth due to trade tensions
Türkiye seeks EU customs exemption on low-value imports

Türkiye seeks EU customs exemption on low-value imports
Crude oil imports increase significantly in September

Crude oil imports increase significantly in September
Employment in manufacturing rises 26 percent over five years

Employment in manufacturing rises 26 percent over five years
Auto production rises around 4 percent in January-October

Auto production rises around 4 percent in January-October
WORLD Macron, Zelensky sign accord for Ukraine to buy French fighter jets

Macron, Zelensky sign accord for Ukraine to buy French fighter jets

France's President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky Monday signed an accord for Kiev to acquire up to 100 Rafale fighter jets and other hardware, a boost for Ukraine as it fights the Russian invasion.
ECONOMY Private sector loans rise to $206 billion in September

Private sector loans rise to $206 billion in September

Turkish private sector loans reached $206.2 billion as of September, up $9.7 billion from the end of 2024, data from the Central Bank showed on Nov. 17  
SPORTS Türkiye eyes miracle win over Spain

Türkiye eyes miracle win over Spain

Türkiye closes out its 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign on Nov. 18 with a major challenge against group leaders Spain, a match that will mostly serve as a final barometer of the team's progress ahead of the playoffs.  
﻿