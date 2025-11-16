Jewelry exports hit $6.7 billion in January-October

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s jewelry exports reached $6.7 billion in the January–October period, continuing an uninterrupted upward trend for the fifth consecutive year.

Despite concerns over global economic activity, fears of recession have eased and demand for luxury goods has shown a notable increase. Expectations that central banks worldwide will maintain easing cycles have also supported this positive outlook.

Against this backdrop, international trade is anticipated to gain momentum, with Türkiye’s jewelry sector standing out for its strong export performance.

According to data from the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TİM), the sector achieved $6.7 billion in exports during the first ten months of 2025, marking consistent growth compared with previous years. Jewelry exports amounted to $6.2 billion in the same period of 2024, $5.7 billion in 2023 and $4.7 billion in 2022.

Overall, Türkiye’s exports rose by 2.2 percent in October, reaching $24 billion. During the same month, jewelry exports climbed 9.2 percent compared with the previous year, accounting for 3.5 percent of total exports.

The United Arab Emirates was the leading destination for Turkish jewelry exports, accounting for $2.4 billion in sales.

It was followed by Hong Kong with $496.3 million, Switzerland with $409.4 million, the United States with $367.7 million and Libya with $335.2 million.