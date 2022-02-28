Jennifer Hudson wins top honor at 53rd NAACP Image Awards

LOS ANGELES

Jennifer Hudson was named entertainer of the year at the 53rd annual NAACP Image Awards that highlighted works by entertainers and writers of color.



After Hudson accepted the award on Feb. 26’ night, the singer-actor thanked the NAACP for inspiring ``little girls like me.’’ She beat out Regina King, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion and Tiffany Haddish.

“I was just standing here thinking `It was here - the NAACP Awards - where I watched so many legends and icons that inspired me,’’ said the Oscar and Grammy winner. ``Now, I’m standing here holding an award like this. It’s because of seeing the Arethas, the Patti LaBelles, the Halle Berrys, all these legends right here on this stand that inspired me.’’

Hudson played her idol Aretha Franklin in the film “Respect.” She was summoned to meet with Franklin in 2007 to portray The Queen of Soul shortly after Hudson won an Oscar for “Dreamgirls.”

“Respect’’ follows Franklin from childhood through the 1972 recording of the gospel album “Amazing Grace.’’

“This is for Ms. Franklin’s legacy,’’ Hudson said after she earlier won best actress.

The awards ceremony aired live on BET in Los Angeles with some talent appearing in person while others watched virtually.

There was no in-person audience.

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were honored with the President’s Award. He showed gratitude to the NAACP for welcoming him into their community before he spoke about those in Ukraine impacted by the ongoing Russian invasion.

Samuel L. Jackson received the NAACP Chairman’s Award for his public service. The ceremony highlighted his acting achievements and activism including a moment when he was expelled from Morehouse College in 1969 for for locking board members in a building for two days in protest of the school’s curriculum and governance.

The awards ceremony featured a performance by nine-time Grammy winner Mary J. Blige, who was a co-headliner at the Super Bowl halftime show this month. She performed her single “Good Morning Gorgeous’’ and “Love No Limit’’ from New York City’s Apollo Theater.

Anthony Anderson, who returned as the show’s host, won best actor in a comedy series.

Other top awards handed out include Will Smith who best actor for his role in “King Richard’’ and “The Harder They Fall,’’ which took home best film. Issa Rae won for best comedy series and Nikole Hannah-Jones was honored with the social justice impact award.