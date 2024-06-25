Jazz on the Islands

Organized by the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Culture Department, the second edition of ‘Jazz on Princes’ Islands’ will take place from June 27 to 30. The four-day festival will host special jazz musicians on Büyükada, Heybeliada, Burgazada Old Pier Square and Kınalıada, as well as the Adalar ferry piers in Kadıköy, Kabataş and Bostancı.

Within the scope of the festival, Sarp Maden, İsmail Tunçbilek, Elif Çağlar, Jazz&Groove, Afroloji, Arto Tunçboyacıyan 1 To 3, Mustafa İpekçioğlu Miquartet, What Da Funk, İlhan Erşahin, Duende - Erdem Sökmen & Nağme Yarkın & Hasan Meten, Deli Bakkal and Alice Francis will take the stage on Büyükada.

The Barış Doğukan Yazıcı Quartet, Korhan Futacı, CanSu Aslan and Manuş-u Âlâ will be on Burgazada while Onur Ataman Trio, Şenova Ülker Quartet, Baturay Yarkın Trio Feat. Nağme Yarkın and Ateş Tezer Trio will meet the audience on Heybeliada.

Kınalıada's guests will be Çağıl Kaya, İmer Demirer Quartet, Tolga Şanlı Power Trio and KAPIKO.

The concerts to be held on the islands’ ferry piers will feature Bestem Yuvarlak Jazz Quintet, Ayşenur Çınar Duo, Esra Gürçay Duo, Hot Shots Jazz Band, Gizem Gündoğdu Trio, Kaan Arslan Co., DJ The Diplobrat, Kamucan Yalçın & Friends, Elif Çohaz Duo, Gizem Ekiz Duo, Nisan Biçer Duo and DJ Yakuza.

In addition to the "Jazz on the Islands" concerts, Büyükada Taş Mektep will host street jazz workshops for adults and solo jazz workshops for children, as well as a talk titled "Movies Guided by Jazz Music" by Yüksel Aksu, Seren Yüce and Cenk Erdoğan.

All events will be free of charge as part of the festival.

