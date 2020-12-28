Jazz concert at Atlı Köşk

Sabancı University Sakıp Sabancı Museum (SSM) will host a concert titled “Jazz at Atlı Köşk.”

The concert, to be performed by the Çağıl Kaya Trio, will meet music lovers on Turkish state channel TRT2 on Dec. 28 at 7 p.m. and on SSM’s YouTube channel on Dec. 29 at 8:30 p.m.

The event is organized to thank healthcare staff, essential workers, service sector workers, teachers, arts lovers, culture and arts industry employees and everyone battling against the pandemic on the front line after a difficult year.

The Çağıl Kaya Trio, which is made up of Çağıl Kaya as a vocal, Tamer Temel on the saxophone, and Eylül Biçer on the guitar, will perform popular pieces of jazz music and their own compositions.

