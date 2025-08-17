Japan’s first osmotic power plant begins operations

Japan’s first osmotic power plant begins operations

TOKYO
Japan’s first osmotic power plant begins operations

Japan's first osmotic power plant, which generates electricity by harnessing the difference in salt concentration between seawater and freshwater, began operations in early August in a southwestern prefecture, Kyodo News Agency reported on Aug. 17.

The Fukuoka District Waterworks Agency, the second operator globally to use the technology after a Danish company implemented it in 2023, calls it "a next-generation renewable energy source that is not affected by weather or time of day and emits no carbon dioxide."

The process, known as salinity gradient power, generates electricity through osmosis when concentrated seawater created by extracting fresh water is separated by a permeable membrane from treated water from a sewage treatment plant.

A turbine in the plant is rotated by pressure from the movement of water from the freshwater to the saltwater reservoir, with the turbine's motion powering a generator to produce electricity.

The agency expects the plant, which started operations on Aug. 5 in Fukuoka, to generate 880,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity annually. This energy will be used to power a desalination facility that supplies fresh water to Fukuoka and nearby areas.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Istanbul, Ankaras Çankaya lead Türkiyes socioeconomic ranking

Istanbul, Ankara's Çankaya lead Türkiye's socioeconomic ranking
LATEST NEWS

  1. Istanbul, Ankara's Çankaya lead Türkiye's socioeconomic ranking

    Istanbul, Ankara's Çankaya lead Türkiye's socioeconomic ranking

  2. Rain halts rescue operations in Pakistan

    Rain halts rescue operations in Pakistan

  3. Myanmar junta sets Dec 28 poll date despite civil war

    Myanmar junta sets Dec 28 poll date despite civil war

  4. China slams Germany for 'hyping' regional tensions in Asia

    China slams Germany for 'hyping' regional tensions in Asia

  5. House prices down 0.5 percent in real terms in July

    House prices down 0.5 percent in real terms in July
Recommended
House prices down 0.5 percent in real terms in July

House prices down 0.5 percent in real terms in July
Foreign investors increase exposure to Turkish equities

Foreign investors increase exposure to Turkish equities
AJet expands international network with new routes to Spain

AJet expands international network with new routes to Spain
Preparations for 5G tender enter final stage: Minister

Preparations for 5G tender enter final stage: Minister
Games industry hunts for new hit at Gamescom 2025

Games industry hunts for new hit at Gamescom 2025
Singapore’s key exports slip 4.6 percent in July

Singapore’s key exports slip 4.6 percent in July
US taps South Korea and Japan shipbuilding to counter China

US taps South Korea and Japan shipbuilding to counter China
WORLD Rain halts rescue operations in Pakistan

Rain halts rescue operations in Pakistan

Rain on Monday halted search and rescue operations in northern Pakistan after flash floods that have killed nearly 350 people with around 200 still missing, officials said.

ECONOMY House prices down 0.5 percent in real terms in July

House prices down 0.5 percent in real terms in July

The Residential Property Price Index (RPPI) surged by 32.8 percent year-on-year in nominal terms in July, but fell by 0.5 percent in real terms, according to the Central Bank’s statement on Aug. 18.

SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿